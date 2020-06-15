“Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan back daughter Frankie’s fight against Ben Tulfo”

Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan show support for their daughter Frankie Pangilinan.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and Megastar Sharon Cuneta couldn’t be any prouder of their daughter, Frankie, for standing up to those going against her ideals in life.

Following Frankie’s post lambasting radio and TV anchor Ben Tulfo in a series of social media posts, her father took to Twitter to share how proud he is of what his daughter has become.

READ: Frankie Pangilinan lambasts Ben Tulfo after getting called out for her stand against rape culture

Recounting his days as a student at the University of the Philippines, Kiko said he sees himself in his daughter back when he was protesting in the 80s during the time of Martial Law.

“Ngayon alam ko na ang naging pakiramdam ng Tatay ko nung isa akong nagmamartsa, nakikibaka at lumalaban na lider estudyante sa UP Diliman nung ‘80s nung panahon ng Diktadura,” he said.

He added: “Pasensya na Daddy, ikaw din ang nagturo sa akin na mahalaga ang pagiging lider nung bata pa ako.”

The senator went on to encourage his daughter to continue fighting for what she thinks is right.

“Go ahead then, @kakiep83. As my father, your Lolo Dony, sought to understand what I did then despite the risks, so it is with me and you,” he stated.

See his tweets below:

Ngayon alam ko na ang naging pakiramdam ng Tatay ko nung isa akong nagmamartsa, nakikibaka at lumalaban na lider estudyante sa UP Diliman nung ‘80s nung panahon ng Diktadura. Pasensya na Daddy, ikaw din ang nagturo sa akin na mahalaga ang pagiging lider nung bata pa ako. https://t.co/29kfLNWG11 — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) June 14, 2020

Go ahead then, @kakiep83. As my Father, your Lolo Dony, sought to understand what I did then despite the risks, so it is with me and you. — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Sharon backed her daughter’s stand on rape culture by reiterating her daughter’s thoughts that it’s not about what a person wears — citing that even kids donning play clothes get victimized by sexual predators.

“Kahit nakamaong, sweater na turtleneck at makapal na jacket ka pa, kung may masama ang iniisip, masama ang gagawin. Parang pedophiles lang. Nananahimik ang mga batang anghel na inosenteng nakaplay-clothes na di naman long gowns o nakabalot pero pinagnanasaan,” she wrote.

She added: “Kung masama ang intensyon, gagawa at gagawa ng paraan ang kademonyohan ng masama. Pero kung matinong tao kahit pa nakatwo-piece ka sa beach at dumaan ka sa harap niya, wala lang.”

Kahit nakamaong, sweater na turtleneck at makapal na jacket ka pa, kung may masama ang iniisip, masama ang gagawin. Parang pedophiles lang. Nananahimik ang mga batang anghel na inosenteng nakaplay-clothes na di naman long gowns o nakabalot pero pinagnanasaan. Kung masama ang in- — Sharon Cuneta (@sharon_cuneta12) June 14, 2020

tensyon, gagawa at gagawa ng paraan ang kademonyohan ng masama. Pero kung matinong tao kahit pa nakatwo-piece ka sa beach at dumaan ka sa harap niya, wala lang. — Sharon Cuneta (@sharon_cuneta12) June 14, 2020

Calling out Ben Tulfo, Cuneta added: “@kakiep83. Yes, I meant Mr. Ben’s brother Kuya Idol Raffy Tulfo.”

@kakiep83 Yes, I meant Mr. Ben’s brother Kuya Idol Raffy Tulfo. — Sharon Cuneta (@sharon_cuneta12) June 14, 2020

Frankie Pangilinan’s online feud with Ben Tulfo began when she was called out by the latter for her stand against rape culture.