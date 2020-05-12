“Sharon Cuneta on ABS-CBN shutdown: ‘[We] are not fighting the President’”

Sharon Cuneta clarified the stance of the 11,000-strong workers of ABS-CBN amid the ongoing protests against the media giant’s shutdown.

In an Instagram post on Monday, May 11, the Megastar said ABS-CBN’s talents and employees are not trying to put up a fight with President Rodrigo Duterte, but are rather voicing out their sentiments following the cease-and-desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

“Mga kaibigan at Kapamilya, gusto lang po namin linawin na we at ABS-CBN are not fighting the President. We are fighting to withdraw the Cease and Desist order issued by the NTC. Galing din po sa Boss namin yan. Para lang po malinaw. Salamat po,” she wrote.

Sharon is a staunch supporter of President Duterte.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations stopped last May 5, a day after the franchise of the network expired.