“Sharon Cuneta on leaving showbiz someday: ‘Mas importante yung pagkatao ko sa akin kesa sa pagkasikat ko’”

Megastar Sharon Cuneta shares how she deals with bashers and leaving a legacy in showbiz.

Even as one of the most respected names in showbiz, Sharon Cuneta revealed she has also had her experience ealing with bashers online and she does not hesitate to give them a piece of her mind when needed. But the Megastar said she understands why they exist.

“Yung mga bashers, hindi naman maiwasan yun. That’s part of the whole package. But I have learned to manage my emotions well when it comes to them. Actually dumating sa point na halos wala ka ng emosyon. I learned from my early years on Twitter kasi I couldn’t stand yung parang walang respeto. Hindi ako lumaking ganun eh. Tapos yung generation natin ‘pag may confrontation, confrontation. Mag-usap tayo para maayos.

“Ngayon they’re matapang kasi they’re anonymous. So hindi ako sanay nun nung Twitter, para akong nanay na pinapalo yung mga anak. After a while I figured, ‘Oh my God. I don’t know these people (laughs). Why am I entertaining this idea of responding?’ So I just stopped altogether and then later on pag meron basher bina-block ko na lang. Meron lang talagang sobrang sakit at bastos magsalita na you have to try to wonder, not claim to know, but wonder why.

‘Pag minsan fans ng iba or siguro mga die hard (fans) ni KC na hindi naiintindihan yung dynamics ng pamilya or meron naman sigurong hindi lumaking katulad niyo or iba yung pinagdaanan nung lumaki. Hindi kagaya ng mga anak ko na parang love lahat. So iniintindi ko na lang. Just don’t go na lang down to their level. Ikaw na lang umintindi kung mas malawak yung isip mo,” she explained.

When the issue of her daughter KC not attending her birthday celebration last month came up, Sharon said some netizens did more harm than good with their comments.

“I understand them pero ang pakiusap ko lang, huwag nilang pakialaman yung hindi naman nila alam at puno’t dulo, kung gaano katagal na, kung ano pinag-umpisahan. Kasi pati ako minsan hindi ko alam buti pa sila alam nila (laughs). Yung ganun ba. So sana the world would be a much better place if everybody just wished each other well. Sa dami ng nangyayaring gulo sa mundo ngayon, sa dsmi ng problema, pati ba naman yun proproblemahin pa natin? So yun lang nag wish ko, sana instead of mga patutsada at ganyan, dasal na lang para maayos lahat. Hindi sila nakakatulong eh,” she admitted.

When the time comes that she says goodbye to the limelight, Sharon shared it is more important to her to be happy than have fame.

“My promise to myself was when I started (in showbiz) and this still holds true up to now, when I leave showbusiness, I will leave with my heart and my soul intact. Untouched, unchanged. Kasi mawawala lahat ito. Pero yun ang maiiwan sa akin. Ayoko yung makita ko sarili ko sa salamin isang araw and sasabihin ko, ‘Ako ba yan? Nasan ka na?’ Mas takot ako dun. Mas importante yung pagkatao ko sa akin kesa sa pagkasikat ko. Bonus na lang lahat ni Lord ‘to. Tapos na yung panahon na talagang parang reyna ka ng lahat ng media.

“Sa akin the bonuses are huge and incredibly wonderful. So I accept them and I honor Him by doing my part. Yung pamilya ko lang talaga in the end ang maiiwan sa akin. I want to be there for my children and grandchildren. I want to make sure that they are good human beings and good Christians. Kasi kung hindi, walang kuwenta lahat ng na-achieve ko sa showbiz,” she stated.