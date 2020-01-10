“Sharon Cuneta on receiving flak after posting about her daughter KC: ‘It was meant to be loving’”

Sharon Cuneta reminds her eldest daughter that she always has to pay respects to her parents.

After renewing her contract with ABS-CBN to start off the year, Sharon Cuneta also got netizens abuzz with a series of Instagram posts directed towards her eldest daughter KC Concepcion.

READ: Sharon Cuneta reveals she feels daughter KC is distancing herself from their family

Sharon clarified her real intention behind the post after her contract signing last January 10.

“I’m very happy. Actually very, very honestly I have to tell you, social media is not really the right platform or a good platform to express your personal feelings when you’re a public figure. But I forced to because the greeting that my daughter made with parang explanations for her absence on my birthday show on ASAP was posted on social media. And like what I wrote on my post, I didn’t naman get a personal message. And it’s not like her. So parang nag-aalala ako.

“Siyempre nanay ako eh. It’s normal lang sa mag-ina na may mga panahon na ganyan. I’m worried lang kasi I don’t know what she’s going through. I just miss my daughter. It all boils down to that. It’s very normal. And I just want to know how she is. It was meant to be loving,” she explained.

Sharon admitted she was not able to spend time with KC during the holidays as well as on her birthday last January 6.

“I know that she’s going to get in touch with us soon. But I missed her kasi for the first time wala siya. Una late siya nung Christmas eve tapos wala siya nung Christmas lunch. Tapos talagang wala siya ng New Year’s eve and New Year’s day. Tapos pinakamasakit, wala akong idea saan siya nung birthday ko. But I said that all in my Instagram post. It all boils down to a mother missing her daughter. That’s all,” she revealed.

During her A Mega Celebration presscon, Sharon said she is finding it hard to understand KC’s actions since she was brought up to always be in close touch with her parents.

“In our family kasi, kahit ganun din pinagdaanan ko din yun, hindi pa rin nawawala yung you have to always pay respects to your parents and give them the respect of letting them know where you are, how you are, who you’re with. Ayoko naman yung makikita ko na lang sa diyaryo kung ano nangyari sa anak ko di ba, kung God forbid may aksidente or may something, things like that. They’re my kids until I’m 80 kung buhay pa ako and they’re 60-something they’ll still be my kids,” she stated.