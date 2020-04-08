“Sharon Cuneta pays tribute to her real-life ‘Darna’ friends”

Sharon Cuneta was all praises for her friends in the industry who have been on the forefront in helping those who are in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharon Cuneta paid tribute to her various friends in the industry who have been diligently spearheading initiatives to help the frontliners and carrying out relief efforts for those who have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Coincidentally, the actresses that Sharon mentioned in her posts previously played “Darna” so she posted snapshots of them in their superheroine costumes while commending them for their great work.

One of the Darna stars that Sharon was all praises for was Marian Rivera.

“Heto pa ang isa niyong Darna! Nagluluto at nagpapack ng menudo and rice for our Frontliners! Inaanak ko pa sa Kasal yan! @marianrivera,” Sharon wrote.

The Megastar also mentioned Angel Locsin and Regine Velasquez.

She also paid tribute to Governor Vilma Santos.

“Ikaw ang orig kong Darna. I miss and love you, Ate! Alam ko busy ka sa pagtulong kahit di nakikita kasi ganun ka din eh! Please keep safe and healthy. God bless you and the family always! Hope to see you soon!” Sharon said.