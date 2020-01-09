“Sharon Cuneta pleads president Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN renewal”

During her A Mega Celebration presscon held last January 9, Sharon Cuneta shared how happy she was to start the year by renewing ties with the Kapamilya network starting with the show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids season 3.

Sharon also reminisced about her home network for over three decades at the event held at the ELJ nuilding inside the ABS-CBN compound.

“We did not have this building yet and my dressing room was Ma’am Charo’s (Santos) office which was already dilapidated and falling down before the renovations and I’m so proud of how far we have come,” she said.

The Megastar also stated she is happy to still see a lot of familiar faces in the office where she also started out with in showbiz.

“I’m proudest of all kasi may mga nakasama ako dito na ka-edad ko noon na mga boss na ngayon. But a lot of them still call me “Inay” are big bosses now like si Dagang (Villar) ng Ang Probinsyano, everybody. But when I am here it’s like old times,” she told the press.

Sharon also took the opportunity to air her sentiments about President Rodrigo Duterte’s plans not to renew the network franchise which is expiring this year.

“I pray that our dear president reconsiders his decision about ABS-CBN not just because I just renewed (my contract), I can always find a job. But everybody I grew up with here who have remained loyal to the station and who have grown up here have learned from the school of hard knocks here, have become family and friends will lose almost everything they’ve built over the years.

“And even those that might choose to stay, if indeed, unfortunately it goes that way, it won’t be the same. So I hope in my heart that our dear president reconsiders the thousands and thousands of employees who have grown up here, learned the ropes here, and that includes me,” she said.