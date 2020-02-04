“Sharon Cuneta posts throwback photo with Angel Locsin”

Megastar Sharon Cuneta shared a very touching message on Instagram for her fellow star Angel Locsin.

The veteran actress-singer on Tuesday posted a throwback photo of her with Angel–taken during the former’s commercial shoot for a famous fast food chain around 15 years ago–captioned with her heartwarming message for “ The General’s Daughter ” star.

“This was taken in 2005 or 2006. Angel was still Darna on GMA7. I was shooting my McDonald’a commercial with Kakie who was so obsessed with Darna then,” she began, referring to her second daughter, Frankie Pangilinan.

Sharon went on to recall a touching story involving Angel during last year’s shoot for the ABS-CBN Christmas Station ID, “Family is Forever.”

“Lemme tell you about this woman. Kahit nasaan siya sa laki ng ABS-CBN, pag nalaman niyang nandun din ako somewhere in the complex, pupuntahan niya ako kahit gaano kalayo para lang mag-‘hello’. During the finale of the last ABS-CBN Christmas Special, magkakasama kami nila Angelica Panganiban at Ogie sa likod habang nauna na lahat halos ng ibang Kapamilya stars. (Tawa ako ng tawa kasi ayaw namin sumabay sa sobrang gandang si Liza Siberano. Mauna na o mahuli siya kasi para siyang lagpas pa sa Miss Universe sa ganda!) Nung nasa stage na kami, ayaw ni Angel na dun lang ako sa likod. Sabi ko okay lang, nakakahiya naman dumaan pa sa gitna ng ibang stars doon para lang mapunta sa harap. Ayaw niya! Dapat daw doon ako! So hinila niya talaga ako at nilusot niya talaga kaming dalawa sa lahat ng mga artistang nasa long stage hanggang madala niya ako sa harap,” she said.

According to her, the gesture, though simple as it may seem, left Sharon even more in awe of the younger star.

“Napakabuti ng batang ito. Paano mo naman di mamahalin? She didn’t have to do it but she did anyway, forgetting that she is THE Angel Locsin. Maraming salamat sa respeto, Angel. Love kita!” she added.

In response, Angel recalled fangirling over the Megastar when she was still with GMA network.

“Ikaw po ang MEGA STAR namin! Grabe, starstrucked 100%. Naalala ko po nagaabang po ako sa labas ng ‘Eat Bulaga para lang po makita kayo! Pero binaba nyo po yung bintana ng kotse nyo para mag ‘hi!’, tapos namatay na po ako sa kilig!” wrote the actress in a comment.

Angel then expressed her gratitude for Sharon for being an inspiration, not just her but to everyone in the industry.

“Thank you so much po for being a wonderful example para po sa amin sa industry,” she said.