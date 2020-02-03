“Sharon Cuneta posts touching birthday message for late dad”

Megastar Sharon Cuneta shared her touching message for her late father, Pablo Cuneta, on what would have been his 110th birthday.

On Instagram, the veteran actress-singer posted a throwback photo of her with the former Pasay mayor as she remembered her “daddy” on his special day.

“It would have been your 120th Birthday today. Kakie was 6 months in my tummy when you left me. So like you to leave me only when you were sure she was safe past my 2nd trimester, and that I would have someone just as special as you to have to take care of, therefore making sure I would have to take care of myself and not go crazy when you left me,” she began, referring to her pregnancy with daughter Frankie Pangilinan.

“Happy Birthday, my Daddy, Da, Duduy. You probably know how much I need you now… how much I miss you. I still hear your voice and remember our inside jokes which only you and I shared.”

She then proceeded to reveal that her father, aside from his children with his late wife Elaine Cuneta and his late son BoyKing, left behind another child—a half-brother whom Sharon didn’t meet until after Mr. Cuneta’s death in 2000.

“Oh—and you my naughty Duduy—years after you passed away, I found out through my dearly missed Kuya Boyking that I have a younger brother!” she continued, referring to her brother who eventually passed away in 2013.

“You must know by now that I got in touch with him and he seems to be a decent, good person. Handsome too. And ten years younger than me! No wonder you pulled me out of school in October when I was ten for a 45-day tour of Europe! It’s okay. I forgive you. And I certainly never felt bad towards or about my little brother. He knows that. And I’m still your bunso girl, so no problem! Now if he had turned out to be a girl…hmmp!”

Sharon, who previously opened up about experiencing betrayal by someone close to her, said she prays his father’s strength “which is in MY blood helps to carry me through.”

“Daddy, I know you know what I am going through…and how very hard it is for me to accept and move on from. I know what you would do if you were here and it was done to you! But God is good. And I fear Him. Only thing is, maybe years from now, I will forgive. But just like you, I will NEVER forget. I will never trust that person or anyone else—blood or not—again,” she said.

Sharon went on: “I wish I could lie down on the bed beside you and cry, with you hugging and comforting me the whole time like many times before. Dear God I miss being my Daddy’s girl. I feel like a little girl now. Often sleeping in a fetal position and waking up at least twice in the middle of the night often nowadays. I pray that your strength which is in MY blood helps to carry me through. I know you are always with me still.

“I love you just as much as before, if not more. With all my heart. And I know you are proud that I REMEMBER YOUR WISDOM and though I sometimes fail, I follow all that you taught me. I will forever be proud to be your daughter. We were never a perfect family, but you and I, we were always perfect together. Happy Birthday.”

Pablo died on September 27, 2000 after suffering a heart attack. He was 90.