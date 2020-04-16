“Sharon Cuneta praises ‘adopted son’ The Hungry Syrian Wanderer”

The Hungry Syrian Wanderer thanked his ‘Inay’ for the kind words she has given him.

For those who have been following Basel Manadil (popularly known as The Hungry Syrian Wanderer) on social media, you probably already know by now just how much he loves the Philippines —even earning the moniker “adopted son of the Philippines.”

And while he has the entire Philippines as his family, Manadil found a new family in Sharon Cuneta who openly welcomed him with open arms as her “adopted son.”

On Instagram, the Megastar thanked the Syrian vlogger for consistently helping the Filipino people—especially during these trying times.

“I’ve made friends with a few other YouTubers. Some are here, some non-Pinoy. You must visit and watch the vlogs of my new ‘adopted son,”’Basel of @thehungrysyrianwanderer. He is from Syria and has lived in Manila for around 7 years now. You will be touched by his heart to help his ‘kababayans’ in his adopted country,” she wrote.

Cuneta pointed out why Filipinos should step up in helping out those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially with Manadil, who happens to be a foreign national, has been doing it for quite some time now.

“Mapapahiya ka kung Pilipino ka at wala ka man lang natutulungan kahit isang tao. Siya pang foreigner ang tulong ng tulong. We have been in touch for about a month now. He has an Instagram account too but please watch his YouTube vlogs. Good job, son! God will bless you more and more. You have a beautiful heart. Thank you for loving all of us Filipinos! Lots of love, Inay,” she added.

Much to the Hungry Syrian vlogger’s delight, he told Cuneta that he’s down to collaborating with her on a vlog, replying: “Thank you, Inay. I will join your vlog soon hehe.”

