“Sharon Cuneta raises P2M for ABS-CBN’s ‘Pantawid ng Pag-ibig’ campaign”

Sharon Cuneta’s livestreamed concert in celebration of Mother’s Day raised more than P2 million for ABS-CBN’s “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” donation platform.

The concert, filmed from her home on Sunday night, May 10, featured performances of her hits, including “Maging Sino Ka Man,” “Tubig at Langis,” “Mr. DJ,” “Sana’y Maghintay Ang Walang Hanggan,” “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko,” as well as covers of OPM classics, such as “Kahit Konting Pagtingin,” “Ngayon at Kailanman,” “May Bukas Pa,” “Pangako Sa ‘yo,” and “Ikaw Lang Ang Mamahalin.”

Titled “Love and Music: Sharon, A Mother’s Day Special“, the show is for the benefit of her home network’s “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign, which aims to assist local governments provide food and basic necessities to Filipinos affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Musically directed by Louie Ocampo, the show was well-received, and attracted thousands of fans to the cause. By its end, the Megastar’s concert, which was aired live on ABS-CBN’s official YouTube and Facebook pages, raised a total of P2,000,977.38.

On Twitter, Sharon posted after the show: “Thank you so much! Please continue to donate to the ABS-CBN FOUNDATION! Just go to the official Facebook page of ABS-CBN ENTERTAINMENT. Maraming salamat po and may God bless you!”