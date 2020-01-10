“Sharon Cuneta reacts to rumors of her daughter KC Concepcion dating apl.de.ap”

Sharon Cuneta admits she is not aware who her eldest daughter is dating at the moment.

After coming out with a series of Instagram posts revealing the strained relationship between her and KC Concepcion, Your Face Sounds Familiar judge Sharon Cuneta admitted she cannot confirm the rumors that her eldest daughter has been dating Black Eyed Peas member apl.de.ap. “I just wish I heard it from (her) if it’s true. I didn’t even know she wasn’t coming December 31. We didn’t know. And I didn’t know we weren’t going to see her the next day. I’m worried lang on what she might be going through. It’s not like her eh so siguro kasi she’s older. As we grow older, maybe you feel less need to consult with your parents,” she shared during the A Mega Celebration presscon held last January 9 in ABS-CBN.

Sharon denied that the rift with her daughter started when KC and her French boyfriend Pierre Plassart broke up last year after giving their relationship a second try. “Actually hindi naman dahil kay Pierre. Close ako kay Pierre tapos close din ako kay KC independently. Tapos tuwang tuwa ako nung sila kasi second time around na nila and we really thought it was going there finally. So I miss Pierre because he’s a good person just like I miss Aly (Borromeo),” she shared.

If the rumors are indeed true, Sharon said she has nothing but respect for the US-based artist. “I have a lot of respect for apl.de.ap. See I don’t know what’s happening to my daughter (laughs) in her life. That’s a surprise to me so I don’t know what to say. But I have a lot respect for Apl. He’s a good person,” she said.