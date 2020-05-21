“Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez postpone North American tour”

The North American concert tour of singing icons Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez have been postponed amid the ongoing global concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Sharon made the announcement on Wednesday night, May 20, via her social media accounts.

“After lots of thought and consideration for all involved in our upcoming concerts (the traveling entourage and our beloved audiences), we have sadly decided that we have to postpone ‘ICONIC’: THE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR originally due to begin this May 2020,” she said.

“We hope that you have your full understanding and pray life gets back to normal very soon,” she added.

New dates for the rescheduled tour are yet to be determined as of this writing.

“Please watch our social media pages for updates and information as we will be rescheduling this tour as soon as it is safe to do for all. Any tickets already purchased will be valid for the upcoming rescheduled dates,” the statement said.

“God bless us all and stay safe everyone!” it added.

Sharon and Regine held their two-night “Iconic” concert in the Philippines in October 2019 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.