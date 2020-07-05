“Sharon Cuneta responds to bashers accusing her of faking emotional breakdowns”

Sharon Cuneta addressed her bashers on social media anew.

Expressing her gratitude to all the people who continue to come to her defense, Sharon Cuneta also took the time to address her bashers after getting accused of faking some of her emotional breakdowns on social media.

The 54-year-old actress, who first thanked an entertainment columnist who defended her from the non-stop bashing on social media, said she didn’t expect to receive such warm words from someone whom she’s not close with.

“Hindi ko inexpect ito. Pero you have no idea how much this means to me. I keep telling myself na anuman ang sabihin ng mga mapanirang tao, basta alam ng Diyos at ng mga totoong nakakakilala sa akin ang tunay na hangarin at puso ko, tama na sa akin ‘yon,” she wrote.

She added: “Tapos may magsusulat ng ganitong derecho ang tama sa puso ko kahit hindi ko naman nakakausap o ka-close. You really just have no idea how much this has lifted my spirits tonight.”

Sharon went on to say that she’s proud of the fact that she takes a stand on issues — reiterating that her intentions are sincere contrary to what other people say.

“At least I know how to make a stand. Otherwise I’ll fall for anything, right? And my intentions are always sincere. No matter what others may say. God knows that. I never use His name in vain because I fear Him,” she stated.

The Megastar also addressed those accusing her of faking her emotional breakdowns on social media, stressing that she’s not one to act without a script and a movie camera.

“Ang isa sa pinagtatawanan ng pamilya ko mga kaibigan ay ang hindi ko kayang umarte unless may script at movie camera. Hindi ko kaya umakting pag pang IG o YouTube unless teleserye po ito! Trabaho ko na iuuwi ko pa? Never pa nangyari,” she remarked.