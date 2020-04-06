“Sharon Cuneta responds to netizens asking about her and husband’s contribution in fight vs COVID-19”

Sharon Cuneta was unable to stop herself from addressing netizens who were curious about her and her senator-husband Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan’s contribution in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On Instagram, the Megastar clapped back to a basher who criticized Kiko for his alleged lack of response to the COVID-19 crisis, saying, “Ang asawa niyo nasaan? ‘Di ba po kami ang public at siya ang servant? Pero nasaan po siya? Buti pa po si Angel [Locsin] maraming nagawa at pinost ninyo. Pero asawa ‘di niyo kaya i-post kasi [waley]. ‘Di ba senador siya?”

Sharon replied, “Ayun siya, tumutulong ng walang press release katulad naming lahat.”

“Matanong ko lang po, may naitulong po kayo kahit isang mask o alcohol bottle lang?” she added.

In response to another netizen who told her that she owes it to her less fortunate fans to give out aid, Sharon pointed out that being silent about her contributions on social media does not mean that she’s not doing her part in helping flatten the curve and fight the spread of COVID-19.

“Hindi niyo po ako kilala. Wala po kayong alam sa ginagawa kong pagtulong sa kapwa, mula pa noong binibigyan na ako ng Daddy ko ng chance na humawak ng konti sa mga kinikita ko nung 16 pa ako. ‘Di lang po ako mahilig mag-anunsyo dahil sa langit ako nagdedeposito. Hindi ko rin kailangan ng puri kasi alam ko na pong napakabait ko,” the Megastar said.

“Kailangan lang mag-announce ng pagtulong minsan tulad noong nag-donate ako ng P10 million noong tumama ang Yolanda, para humingi pa ng mas maraming tulong at ipakita na hindi lang kami hanggang hingi kundi tumutulong lang. Baka when I die magulat pati ang mga anak ko. God bless us all. Keep safe po,” she added.

Sharon then urged netizens to stop the bashing, saying that “we all have to stand united” instead “para matuwa si Lord at tapusin na ang virus.”

The Philippines as of Sunday afternoon, April 5, has recorded 3,246 cases of COVID-19, including 152 deaths and 64 recoveries