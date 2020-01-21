“Sharon Cuneta reveals accident, theft incident before concert with Odette Quesada”

It seems that nothing can stop Sharon Cuneta from her love of performing.

On Instagram, the Megastar revealed that she figured in an accident prior to her guest performance in singer-songwriter Odette Quesada’s two-night “Hopeless Romantic” concert, held at the Maybank Theater in the BGC Arts Center over the weekend.

“I thank God Almighty that I was able to perform with the one and only Odette Quesada, who gave me the gift of ‘To Love Again’ when I was 17 (and she was 18 when she wrote it!). Eto po ang nangyari kasi: I had just started taking a shower in preparation for the show’s soundcheck Sat. afternoon, ni wala pang sabon at kaka-on ko pa lang ng shower. I don’t know how it happened, but it was probably some soap residue that suddenly made me slip, and sa pagdulas at paupo ko, tumama ang likod ng ulo ko sa edge ng marble na parang seat sa loob ng shower na nakadikit sa wall at kung saan nakapatong lahat ng shower products namin. It really hurt. I screamed ‘Daddy!’ at salamat sa Diyos nasa room si Kiko (Pangilinan, her husband) at tumakbo sya at nagpanic nung nakita nya ako sa floor ng shower at nakahawak sa likod ng ulo ko,” she said.

Sharon said she insisted on attending Odette’s concert despite experiencing major pain brought on by the accident.

“I insisted on going to Odette’s show. I said while Kiko held me up na mahigpit ang kapit ko sa kanya na nanginginig pa, ‘I am not letting the devil take away any more joy from me. I am singing for Odette. Mamaya na ospital.’ So I arrived at the venue holding an ice bag to my head, and cried like a baby in the dressing room, not knowing talaga kung kakayanin ko. THEN WE ALL PRAYED. And you know about how much faith I have in God. Plus we had a medic on standby and thank God walang break ang ulo ko. I did a soundcheck and it was good. But they had to give me a stool dahil binabantayan ang hilo ko at ayaw ako patulugin! Sinundo ako ni Kiko at Kakie and I said four songs lang I can do this! And so I did. No one had a clue!” she said, adding that she went straight to St. Luke’s Hospital in Bonifacio Global City with her husband and daughter Kakie for a CT scan.

“I have a top layer FRACTURE—WAIT DON’T PANIC—but that can heal itself. Except that I am being closely monitored and Kiko has been texting my doc every hour almost since we got home from my CT Scan. I am on ice packs and pain killers and we are watching out for nausea, dizziness and blurred vision. Thank God only a bit of dizziness, but TERRIBLE HEADACHES that have been traveling all around my head. Please pray for me. I am so much better now but not out of the woods yet. Seeing my doctor day after tomorrow,” she continued.

On top of the unfortunate incident, Sharon also revealed that she recently fell victim to theft by people whom she loved and trusted with her life.

“To cut this short, sabi ko mula nung pumasok ang 2020 inaatake na ako ng demonyo. Halos araw-araw may nangyayari. Sa mata kong nananahimik na pinost ko dito, at isang til now di ako makapaniwalang naloko ako ng 2 pinagtitiwalaan at minahal ko na kung kanino pati buhay ko pinagkatiwala ko. No more details. Sabihin na lang natin na not just one time big time. Di ko alam how to move on from this kasi pinakamasakit na masira ang tiwala sa mga mahal mo,” she went on.

Ending her caption, Sharon asked for prayers from her family, loved ones, and “dearest Sharonians” for her safety and well-being.

“PLEASE, Dearest Sharonians and family and loved ones – pray for me. I do try to do my work for God’s glory always. And if all I can say to the audience is ‘GOD BLESS YOU’, that is a most sincere prayer from my heart. The devil can do cartwheels until it’s winter in hell but nope—I AM NOT LETTING HIM WIN. I will do my God’s work as long as I can. Kahit nakawheelchair pa basta makakakanta magcoconcert ako! I love you all,” she said.