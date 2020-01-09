“Sharon Cuneta reveals she feels daughter KC is distancing herself from their family”

Sharon also hits back at her, daughter KC’s bashers: ‘Wala naman silang alam sa buhay natin ilang taon na’

Days after KC Concepcion penned a cryptic birthday greeting for her mom, Sharon Cuneta posted a lengthy Instagram message to address speculations that surrounded it over the past couple of days.

According to the Megastar, she would’ve loved it if KC made it to ASAP — admitting she felt emotional because her eldest daughter wasn’t there.

“My dearest Kristina, thank you for posting this. I would have loved it most if I could have had a tight hug and heard a ‘Happy Birthday, my Mama. I love you.’ Or a beautiful heartfelt card like those you used to write to me. Or a phone call. I even would’ve settled for a private text message. But I guess this came after my birthday celebration on A.S.A.P . last Sunday when I became more emotional because you, my eldest, weren’t there,” she wrote.

READ: KC Concepcion explains why she was not able to join Sharon Cuneta’s birthday special in ASAP

Sharon was referring to KC’s Instagram post where the latter cited “personal reasons” for not being able to attend the Megastar’s grand birthday celebration on long-running variety show ASAP .

The actress also said that she felt her daughter has been distancing herself from the family.

“I do not even have an idea where you are. I usually don’t. I follow you on IG of course, but as your Mama I wish I didn’t have to find out where you are or what you’re doing at the same time as the public does. I haven’t really known for years now what has been going on with you, in your life, in your heart. I would think that the first person you would talk to would be your Mama. I feel that you have distanced yourself from us who truly love you when we all hunger for our family to be complete,” she added.

She then went on by sharing how much she misses the kind of closeness that the two of them once had.

“We are six in the family, my baby. And when we are only five, I never feel complete. Since my childhood until the death of Tatay, and then Mita, I have NEVER spent a Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, or any of their birthdays away from them. Sa pamilya natin, dapat sinasalubong ang Pasko at Bagong Taon ng magkakasama. At sana ang mga mahahalagang okasyon lalo ang mga milestones like Kakie’s High School graduation, kumpleto tayo.

“Family is all that matters, Tina. Even your Papa, Gabby, has always been a good son and brother. You have embraced your half-sisters on your Pa’s side, Cloie and Gary, and are close to them. I know you have love for Kakie, Yellie and Gugie. Especially since you all came from my tummy, your first home, and Gugie was sent from heaven above. But they hunger for their Big Ate’s love. Your protection if and when they are bullied or mistreated, your loving ear when they need you to listen to whatever may be bothering them, and all those things little siblings need from their Ate.

“I myself hunger for the closeness we once had. We are just always here, waiting for you. We missed you at Christmas Eve dinner and only ate because it was too late and we were starving,” she wrote.

The 54-year-old singer-actress admitted that she no longer knows what’s going on in her daughter’s life, revealing that she’s been yearning for her presence during the different celebrations their family had over the holiday season.

“And I only found out days after that you were at Mama Helen’s house the whole time. But we are thankful that you still were able to come before midnight. I needed comfort because it had been a truly not-so-happy season for me; a very sad one in fact. So I was happy that you came. It was a happy night for us all, di ba? We missed you at Christmas lunch with the Pangilinans. We missed you on New Year’s Eve, on New Year’s Day, and I certainly missed you on my birthday.

“Where were you, anak? What were you doing? Why not even a text from you? I know you are in your 30s now and are free to do what you want. But if I hadn’t even bothered calling my Mommy when she was alive to tell her where I was going or what I was doing, I know she would’ve found it unforgivable, unacceptable.

“Anak, huwag kang lumayo sa amin. Kiko has loved and raised you with me since you were 9. Each of your sisters, and your brother, Dad – and I – crave a relationship with you. Buhay ko ang mga anak ko. Sure Kakie is my best friend because she talks to me the most and we are on the same wavelength. Pero even Miel and Miguel know na walang ina na hindi mahal ang kanyang mga anak ng pantay-pantay. Kahit talikuran kayong lahat ng mundo, si Mama ang matitira. Siempre sasabihan ko pa rin kayo kung may mali kayong ginagawa, pero never ko kayong titigilang mahalin, bumaligtad man ang mundo, isa lang ang Mama ninyo.

“I love you very much, Kristina. I missed you at ASAP. But I missed you more the next day, my actual birthday. And last Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. I miss you too often nowadays, it seems. Because 99% of the time I have no idea where you are, what you’re doing, and more importantly, HOW you are,” she said.

In a separate post, Sharon Cuneta hit back at those bashing her and daughter KC for the different “evil opinions” at the latter’s Instagram post.

“Ang daming taong nakikialam at nagsasabi ng masasakit na salita sa social media when WALA NAMAN SILANG ALAM SA BUHAY NATIN NG ILANG TAON NA. They talk as if they live with us and believe their own out-of-this-world, very mean, even evil opinions to be facts. When it’s really so simple. I felt obligated to post this because instead of a private text or call from you, you had posted your message and these mean people who have nothing better to do have written their own stories in their twisted minds and posted them as if they were the truth,” she stated.

Sharon concluded her post by saying that she will always stay by her daughter’s side no matter what happens just like any mother would do.

“This is all I have to say. I love you, very much. You are my eldest, my beautiful Kristina. The first to ever make me a Mommy and the first to allow me to feel all of its joys and rewards. Never mind the pain later. That’s normal. But I do miss you. I miss my baby. I miss you loving me with all your heart. I miss your presence in my life. We are your family. That will never change. I will be here, like I told you, loving you unconditionally no matter what. But allow your Mama some tears when my heart cannot hold them in any longer. Come back to me, to us.

“And no – I am not stupid to expect any of my children to be perfect. You all deserve a good bonking-on-the-head every now and then, you gremlins! I don’t expect perfection. Just a bit of attention. Respect. Love. That’s all. Wherever you are, please take good care of yourself. And know that I pray for you every single day – sometimes a few times a day – for your protection, guidance and wisdom. And for God to embrace you whenever Mama cannot. I love you and miss you. I can’t say that enough. But I’ll end here. (At kayong mga walang magawa kundi siraan at sirain kaming mag-ina, bahala na ang Diyos sa inyo. Hindi kayo nakakatulong. Naaawa ako sa mga nanay nyo na nagpalaki sa inyo dahil parang di kayo natuto ng mabuti. Tigilan niyo na sana kami. Normal lang ang hanapin ng ina ang kanyang anak. Kundi niyo naiintindihan yon, that’s your problem, not ours,” she said.