“Sharon Cuneta rushed to ER due to painful eye irritation”

Singer-actress Sharon Cuneta took to Instagram to share that she was rushed to the hospital on Sunday evening due to ‘majorly painful eye irritation’.

Sharing a photo of her with an eye patch on while in the emergency room of Makati Medical Center, the Megastar wrote: “Majorly painful / painfully major eye irritation tonight. Had to be rushed to the Makati Med E.R. Buti walang scratch or foreign body. Nairritate lang dahil sa bahay when it was itchy and a bit sakit I scratched and washed it.”

Despite her situation, however, Sharon still managed to crack a joke at the end of her caption–much to the delight of her fans and followers–saying, “Ayan. Kulang na lang makasama ko si Johnny Depp. Sabay na kami mag Pirates sa Caribbean. Haaayyy napakaKYUUUUUUUUUUUT talaga ng buhay ko nitong mga araw na ito!” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities who wished for her fast recovery included Melai Cantiveros, Vina Morales, Martin Nievera, and Cristine Babao.