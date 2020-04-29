“Sharon Cuneta shares the gift she received from Kiko Pangilinan on their 24th wedding anniversary”

Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Sharon Cuneta shared the message she received from her husband Kiko Pangilinan as they celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 28. In an Instagram post, the Mega Star posted an art card showing Kiko as “Captain Ki” and her as “Sha-ri,” in reference to the popular Crash Landing on You characters Captain Ri and Yoon Se-ri.

“I made a promise to her that as long as she’s in my sight, I will protect her no matter what – Captain Ki. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!” Kiko’s message read.

In response Sharon wrote on Instagram, “Itong asawa ko alam niya si Hyun Bin ang labs ko ngayon kaya sa aming 24th wedding anniversary eto ang message niya sa akin! Hahahahahaha! Happy Anniversary, Sutart. I love you! And salamat po sa lahat ng bumati sa amin sa araw na ito! God bless us all!”

The actress-singer also posted on social media a snapshot of the gift she received from Kiko.

“At dahil may ECQ imbes na malaking bouquet ng bulaklak ang bigay niya sa akin, CHICHARON BULAKLAK ang nakuha niya!!! Sabi ko ANG SAYA-SAYA KO! PINAKAGUSTO KONG BULAKLAK ITO SA LAHAT NG BULAKLAK NA BINIGAY NIYA SA AKIN!” Sharon quipped.