“Sharon Cuneta takes a break from social media amidst issue with daughter KC Concepcion”

Sharon Cuneta informed her fans that she ‘will be back’ on social media but did not specify when.

Sharon Cuneta took to Instagram to inform her fans that she would be taking a break from social media and will be back soon.

The seasoned actress did not specify when she was planning to come back and what triggered her to take a hiatus, but this comes after her supposed issue with daughter KC Concepcion, whose presence in the family got lesser.

“I will be back. Remember that I love you and will forever be grateful to you for all your love and support. May God bless us all, always. Your Sharon,” she wrote.

Prior to her social media break, Megastar shared inspiring quotes and ‘surrendering’ it all to God. It can also be recalled that KC apologized for being absent during her mother’s birthday celebration on ASAP Natin ‘To due to ‘personal reasons’ and Sharon expressed online that she misses her daughter, who became distant lately.

“As your Mama I wish I didn’t have to find out where you are or what you’re doing at the same time as the public does. I haven’t really known for years now what has been going on with you, in your life, in your heart.

“I myself hunger for the closeness we once had. We are just always here, waiting for you,” Sharon wrote at the time.

KC has kept mum about the apparent rift between her and mom Sharon.