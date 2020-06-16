“Sharon Cuneta tells Mommy Pinty to leave Alex Gonzaga: ‘Iwanan niyo na po ‘yung anak niyong ‘yan’”

Sharon Cuneta says the doors to her home will always remain open for Mommy Pinty.

Mommy Pinty received an unexpected hilarious video message from her idol Sharon Cuneta telling her it’s time to leave her daughter Alex and move out of her home.

Sharon, in a video Alex shared on Instagram, admitted that she always watches the latter’s videos on YouTube. And for the most part, she explained why she feels bad for Pinty while watching the vlogs of Alex. That said, Sharon said the doors to her home remain open for the Gonzaga matriarch.

“Catherine, pwede mo itong i-post kung gusto mo. Pwede mo ring hindi. Pero itong message na ‘to ay para kay Mommy Pinty kasi pinapanood ko ‘yung vlogs mo,” she began. Awang-awa na ako sa kanya. Matagal na akong walang mommy. Nu’ng una iniisip ko ikaw ang ampunin ko Alex. Pero habang tumatagal, nu’ng pinapanuod ko ‘yung vlogs mo, Mommy Pinty, pwede ko po kayong ampunin. Kayo na po ang tumayong nanay ko,” she said.

She then went on to say that she will take care of Mommy Pinty and will give her treatment fit for a queen. She likewise said she can always bring Daddy Bonoy with her if she wants to.

“Aalagaan ko po kayo. Napakabuti ko pong anak. Wala po kayong kunsumisyon sa akin. Hindi ko po kayo ipa-prank. Aalagaan ko po kayong parang reyna. Pwede niyo na ring pong isama si Daddy. Iwanan niyo na po ‘yung anak niyong ‘yan dahil naawa na po ako sa inyo. Nandito po ang bahay namin, bukas. May extra room po ako rito kung sawa na po kayo diyan sa anak niyo. Mommy Pinty I feel for you,” she stated.

Wishing Mommy Pinty more patience in dealing with her youngest daughter, she added: “Even if I love Alex and Toni, I know they’ll understand — especially Toni. But Mommy, you’re such an internet sensation. Sobra Alex. Parang mamamatay ako sa mga vlogs mo. Para kang loka-loka. Mommy Pinty, my home is open to you. Even Daddy, okay? Anytime. May God bless you, Mommy Pinty. May He give you more patience.”

Watch the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, Alex Gonzaga, who admitted that she keeps in touch with the Megastar via messaging app WhatsApp, couldn’t be any happier for her mom whom she revealed is a certified Sharonian.

“‘Yung si Megastar Sharon ang may shoutout kay Mommy Pinty! Di ito maari! Isang magandang balita para sa aming pamilya na ang isang Sharonian ay kilala at pinapanood ng kanyang idol! Ang matindi nito ka-whatsapp ko pa si Mamshi shawie! We love you @reallysharoncuneta @mommypinty,” she wrote.