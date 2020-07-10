“Sharon Cuneta thanks Angel Locsin for the support: ‘Mahal kita anak’”

Sharon Cuneta thanks Angel Locsin for always showing concern for her.

As one of the most vocal celebrities on social media, Sharon Cuneta is one of the Kapamilya stars who has had to deal with multiple issues hurled at her and her family these past few months. Most recently, the Megastar also shared her personal sentiments regarding all the online bullying and bashing she has to deal with.

Being married to Philippine senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan with whom she has two daughters Frankie and Miel and son Miguel, Sharon has also had to defend her husband and elder daughter from opposition supporters who threaten their safety as well as the barrage of malicious comments they have to deal with online. Most recently, Sharon also forgave her former friend and showbiz writer Ronald Carballo who gave a public apology after she revealed her grievances against him online.

Most recently, Sharon also penned a lengthy post directed towards her bashers and online trolls who keep posting negative comments about her. The 54-year-old actress got emotional in her post about how she has been on the receiving end of many unkind the comments from anonymous accounts.

On her Instagram account last July 9, she wrote, “itong batang ito…tahimik lang…pero hinding-hindi ako nakakalimutan. Isang message lang na, ‘Ma, kamusta ka na?’ Or kahit na isang ‘Ma..?’ Walang maraming salita. Pero ramdam ko ang pagmamahal at pag-aalala. Pinapaalala ko sa sarili ko lagi ang isang message niya: ‘Maraming nagmamahal sa yo…’ Simpleng-simpleng paraan ng pagpapakita ng concern at pagmamahal. Paano ko makakalimutan si Angel Locsin? Kung nagkakataon pag kailangan kong marinig o mabasa ang ganon, biglang sa kanya manggagaling. Di ka nagbago sa loob ng halos dalawang dekada mula nung makilala kita. Thank you, Angel. Hindi mo lang alam ano ang pinupuno mo sa puso ko. Mahal kita anak. ️ 🏻 @therealangellocsin”