“Sharon Cuneta thanks her four closest BFFs during the ECQ”

Megastar Sharon Cuneta dedicates a post to four of her closest friends in showbiz.

With a career in showbiz that has spanned more than four decades, it is understandable that Sharon Cuneta has met and worked with numerous people in the industry. Through the years, she has been thankful to call some of these co-workers her true friends. With her earlier posts this month dealing with different negative issues, the Megastar took to her Instagram account last July 9 to give thanks to four fellow actresses she considers her true friends in showbiz through the years. The 54-year-old actress and host singled out Judy Ann Santos, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Regine Velasquez, and her “new sis” Pops Fernandez.

On her Instagram account last July 9, she wrote, “During the whole ECQ / Lockdown, these four beautiful ladies have kept me company one way or another; always making their presence felt, always showing their concern and love. Pops and I have never been this close since childhood. She is a gift given by God during, of all times, this Global Pandemic! I thank God for these women – old friends and new, and look forward to a lifetime of friendship with each of them. I love you, Juday my sis, Zsa, my Nana, and my ‘new’ sis, Pops. Thank you for being such blessings in my life. ️ ️ ️ 🏻 🏻 🏻 🥰 @officialjuday @zsazsapadilla @reginevalcasid @popsfernandezofficial”

Sharon and Judy Ann first got close on the set of their 2002 film Magkapatid. Sharon was also part of Juday’s 2009 film OMG (Oh My Girl!).

Sharon and Zsa Zsa first met as teenagers in 1983. In a previous Instagram post, Zsa Zsa shared, “I met Sharon a day before I had my first major concert in Araneta Coliseum in September of 1983… She came in with two Cabbage Patch Dolls and she graciously handed me one – I was only 19 and she was 17! I was surprised by how warm and friendly she was!” she wrote. “From that day on, we started a long and lasting friendship bonded over our love for music, movies, and food!”

Regine Velasquez, a self-professed Sharonian, finally got to do a concert together with her idol in last year’s highly successful Iconic Concert. In a previous Instagram post, Sharon wrote about her friendship with the Songbird, “Sometimes talaga, yun pang hindi mo at all ini-expect ang makakasundo mo pala ng walang ka-effort-effort, magiging kaibigan, at makakausap ng puso mo ang puso niya.” Sharon wrote on her IG post. “Sana noon pa pero at least marami pang taon na puwede i-celebrate ang friendship namin. Thank you again, Reg, my Nana. And thank You again dear God for this friendship!.”

Last May, Sharon guested on Pops Fernandez’s Girl Talk video on her official YouTube channel and the two veteran stars exchanged stories about their shared experiences growing up in showbiz.