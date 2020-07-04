“Sharon Cuneta to build new home for her children”

Sharon Cuneta is building a ‘forever home’ for her family.

Music icon Sharon Cuneta is building a new house for her children.

The Megastar announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Friday, where she shared that she had just finished signing all pages of the blueprints to the new house.

Sharing a snap of the blueprints, Sharon wrote: “Rebuilding the house I had demolished years ago to change from a vacation home into a forever home.

“This photo shows only about 1/6 of all that I signed. Add to those the other papers bookbound I had to sign every page of too! Hope we get the building permits soon.”

“Am really building this for my babies,” she added.

“When the original house was demolished, it took with it all their memories.”

Sharon went on to reveal that it has taken her years to start rebuilding the house because she got into debt of “hundreds of millions.”

“Now am okay,” she said.

“I pray that we are able to complete this before they all grow up, get married and move out!”

Sharon said she hired Conrad Onglao, architect and boyfriend of fellow singer Zsa Zsa Padilla, to design the house.

“I am in good hands,” she wrote.

“I will make sure that when we break ground, our Pastor and our family will be there to dedicate our land and home to God. May it be a blessed, happy home. Less house, more home,” she continued.

According to Sharon, the property was originally going to have 3,500 sqm. of floor area.

“[But] not anymore!!! Thank You, Lord for giving us another chance to give our children this home. We praise and glorify you everyday!” she added.

Sharon has four children—KC with her former husband, actor Gabby Concepcion, and Frankie, Miel, and Miguel with her second husband, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.