Sharon Cuneta ‘torn between two loves’ in May 2022 elections

IT hasn't gone unnoticed that Mega Star Sharon Cuneta is in a bit of a bind over the coming elections. On Tuesday, she finally acknowledged her situation in a social media post and expressed how she feels over her husband, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, and her favorite uncle and showbiz mentor, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd, are going head to head for the second-highest post in the land.

Kiko Pangilinan and Sharon Cuneta INSTAGRAM PHOTO/KIKO.PANGILINAN

It can be recalled that Sotto — whose wife, Helen Gamboa, is the sister of Cuneta's late mother Elaine — was instrumental in ushering the would-be megastar into show business in her early teens. Since then, the Sottos treated their famous niece like a daughter, constantly looking out for her welfare, whether in her career or personal life. Cuneta, too, had always been vocal in calling her aunt and uncle her second parents.

Therefore, it was unsurprising when Sotto's youngest daughter, actress Ciara Sotto, told the website Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph) in an interview that she felt “hurt and disappointed” when she learned that Cuneta's husband had thrown his hat in the vice presidential race.

Choosing to stay mum until now, Cuneta finally wrote on Instagram (@reallysharoncuneta), “I come home with a happy but heavy heart. Two men I greatly love — one whom I have known since birth, and the other, one I exchanged solemn vows with twenty-five years ago, are about to vie for the second-highest position in the country, and once again, I do not know what I could have done so wrong to find myself in the midst of two rocks,” she wrote.

She continued, “What could I, can I do? I pray that after this game called politics is over, that wounds are healed, loved ones do not doubt your love for them, and [that] I and my sisters [Ciara and her siblings], especially, the only family I have left besides my own, find our way back to one another's arms, unscathed and free of the pain our battle scars have brought us.”

Cuneta ended her post by asking her followers to pray for their families at this difficult time. The Sottos have yet to react to the Megastar's statement.