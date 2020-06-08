“Sharon Cuneta warns followers about fake Instagram account”

Sharon Cuneta also sought the help of her followers to report the said poser account.

With the recent surge of fake accounts on social media, Sharon Cuneta took to Instagram to warn her followers of another poser account using both her name and current profile photo.

The said IG account also has a username almost identical to hers (@reallysharoncuneta) only the poser added an extra character to her username (@reallyysharoncuneta).

The Megastar asked her followers to report the said account and told them to follow only her IG account which has a blue check next to her username. This means hers has been verified by the team behind Instagram as authentic.

“My gosh. Peke na naman na account ito sa IG. Remember, my account is VERIFIED (may check sa tabi ng name). Poser ito. Peke. Please report and unfollow this ‘private account’ using my IG name. Pakisabi din po sa mga kakilala ninyo. Thanks so much,” she wrote.

A couple of days ago, the 54-year-old actress and TV host also sought the help of her followers in reporting a fake account on TikTok which has over 16,000 followers.

“WALA PO AKONG TIKTOK ACCOUNT. THIS IS NOT ME OR MINE. PLEASE UNFOLLOW. Pakisabi rin po sa mga kakilala ninyo na hindi ako ito. Thanks so much,” she stated.

Sharon Cuneta has 1.2 million followers on Instagram while she has 1 million followers on Twitter.