“Sharon Cuneta wishes to see the babies she miscarried in the past”

Sharon Cuneta revealed the people she would want to see every day.

Unknown to many, Sharon Cuneta suffered two miscarriages in the past. And given a chance, she would like to see them again just like any other parent would.

In an Instagram post, the Megastar listed down the names of the people she wishes to see every day. Though the photo says she can only name one, Sharon chose seven individuals namely Jesus Christ, her parents, Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, and South Korean heartthrob Hyun Bin.

“Di pwede one lang eh,” she said.

But what struck her fans the most was the two names she mentioned: Rafael and Andrea. According to the 54-year-old actress, these were the names of the kids whom she lost following two miscarriages in the past.

Sharon has four children namely KC, Frankie, Miel, and Miguel.