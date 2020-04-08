“Sharon Cuneta’s birthday wish for KC Concepcion: ‘I wish you nothing but happiness, love, peace, and all of your heart’s desires’”

Megastar Sharon Cuneta shares her birthday wishes for her eldest daughter KC Concepcion.

Last April 7, Sharon Cuneta shared warm birthday greetings for her eldest daughter KC Concepcion who turned 34 and has been living separately from their family. Sharon shared sympathetic thoughts for KC who is quarantined alone in her condo on her birthday, being kept company by her two pet dogs.

On her Instagram page, Sharon wrote,

“Happy, happy birthday, my baby #1! Maria Kristina Cassandra Cuneta Concepcion has been in my life for three+ decades now, and on this day my girl, like always, I wish you nothing but happiness, love, peace,. and all of your heart’s desires. You’ve grown into a beautiful woman and may God’s plans for you unfold (as soon as this health crisis is over!) slowly, one by one, with a beautiful surprise each time. It must feel terrible having to be alone in your condo on this special day. But I assure you that we your family and our extended families on the Gamboa and Pangilinan sides, together with your true friends and your fans are all throwing love your way. We are all there with you in spirit. I hope your furbabies Churro and Chica are making their Mama laugh on her birthday! In life, they say only two things never change and are constant: death and taxes! But whomever made that up didn’t know that there is one more – and that is Mama’s love for you. I love you and through the many changes – and challenges one must go through in life, I hope you know that deep in your heart. HAPPY BIRTHDAY again, my Cucay. I like using that nickname now because it was what we all called you when you were little! Tutti, Tootoot, Kace, Tin, Kristine, Kitina, Tina. God bless you baby. Mama loves you so much! @itskcconcepcion”