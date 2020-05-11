Sharon Cuneta’s Mother’s Day comcert raises P2M

MEGASTAR Sharon Cuneta celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday with an online fundraising concert amid the continued coronavirus pandemic, raising more than P2 million.

Dubbed “Sharon: Love and Music, A Mother’s Day Special,” the project’s proceeds will go to ABS-CBN’s “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign, which has been helping provide food and other essentials to Filipinos unable to make a living since the quarantine began in March.

SCREENSHOT FROM YOUTUBE/ABSCBN ENTERTAINMENT

The concert was streamed live from Cuenta’s home over ABS-CBN’s YouTube and Facebook pages, and ran for two hours under the helm of veteran composer and musical director Louie Ocampo.

Ocampo played the piano as Cuneta sang many of her greatest hits including “Maging Sino Ka Man,” “Tubig at Langis,” “Mr. DJ,” “Sana’y Maghintay Ang Walang Hanggan” and “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko.”

The 54-year-old singer-actress also did covers of OPM classics, such as “Kahit Konting Pagtingin,” “Ngayon at Kailanman,” “May Bukas Pa,” “Pangako Sa ‘yo,” “Hagkan” and “Ikaw Lang Ang Mamahalin.” Besides these, she chose “The Prayer” and Barbra Streisand’s “Places That Belong To You” for her English numbers in the repertoire.

Meanwhile, to boost donations, Cuneta also auctioned the Gucci sweat shirt she wore on the show, which fetched P150,000.

In her element, Cuneta was a picture of bliss on Mother’s Day with clips of her family behind the scenes in full support tweeted by daughter Frankie. As her front row audience, Frankie, her siblings Miel and Miguel and dad Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan cheered the Megastar on complete with glow sticks and cell phone flashlights as if they were in one of her big-venue concerts.

Truly touched, Cuneta thanked her husband and children, giving Frankie as special shout out. “I’ll be lost without you,” the proud mom said gratefully, revealing it was Frankie who did the technical set up for the show.

Over at Frankie’s Twitter, she confessed, “Watch the concert and imagine me struggling behind the scenes… I literally just had to crawl on all fours on the floor [because] a laptop decided to crash.”

Besides talking about family love, on the other hand, Cuneta also took the opportunity online to reiterate her support for her home network, ABS-CBN, which continues to be off the air following the Cease and Desist Order of the National Telecommunications Commission on May 4.

“Maawa po kayo sa ilan pong libong empleyado ng ABS-CBN Network. Wala pong nilabag na batas ang aming network. Kaya ibalik niyo po kami, para niyo na pong awa. Thank you so much,” she said.

Grateful for pulling off her first full concert online, Cuneta expressed at the end of the evening, “Thank you so much! Please continue to donate to the ABS-CBN FOUNDATION! Just go to the official Facebook page of ABS-CBN ENTERTAINMENT. Maraming salamat po and may God bless you!”