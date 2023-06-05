She Wants Revenge to Play Their First Ever Australian Shows in 2023

San Fernando duo She Wants Revenge will play their first ever Australian shows later this year. The post-punk outfit have locked in three east coast tour dates in October, starting in Brisbane at the Triffid early in the month and finishing in Sydney on Saturday, 7th October.

The band – comprised of Justin Warfield and Adam Barvin – have been touring fairly consistently across North America and Europe since they announced their reunion in August 2022. The band had initially called it quits in 2012, after forming in 2005.

She Wants Revenge: ‘Tear You Apart’

[embedded content]

The band released their debut self-titled album in 2005, spearheaded by their most popular track ‘Tear You Apart’. They’d follow it up in 2007 with This Is Forever, and in 2011 with Valleyheart, which didn’t quite reach the peak of its predecessors. Warfield and Barvin came back together in 2020 for a brief reunion tour, but the pandemic scuppered any further touring plans until 2022.

“The disbanding in 2020 was the culmination of almost two decades of an incredible, fruitful, creative, yet challenging partnership – anyone who’s been in a long-term relationship can understand,” Warfield said of the decision to reunite again, as per Five10.

“We’re very different people, and neither of us is without fault. But once I realised I wanted to continue with the band, I felt that do so together required us to sit down and really unpack the last 18 years, be honest in a way we perhaps had never done before, to explore what we wanted as individuals, and then see if that was something which could work for one another.”

The duo now tour as a five-piece, and the set list will feature plenty of their old hits, as well as some personal favourites from the band.

“Adam and I made individual lists of what we’d most like to play live, and they were actually quite similar,” said Warfield. “The songs we may pull out on any given night are personal favorites, what we feel reflects our headspace and musical taste at the moment, and obviously the hits, though it sounds funny to say that.”

She Wants Revenge 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday, 3rd October– The Triffid, Brisbane

Thursday, 5th October – Max Watts, Melbourne

Saturday, 7th October – Manning Bar, Sydney

Tickets on sale now via Metropolis.

