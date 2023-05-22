SHEBA® Hope Advocate Program: Join the World’s Largest Coral Restoration Project

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SHEBA®, a Mars, Incorporated pet food brand, is inviting you to participate in restoring coral reefs through SHEBA® Hope Advocate Program. It is looking for five lucky advocates from all around the world that will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with the world-leading coral reef restoration team in Makassar, Indonesia.

One advocate will represent the Southeast Asian region. If you have snorkeling experience, passionate about ocean restoration and live in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, or Singapore, you might be the perfect candidate! Applications are open today until 2nd June 2023 on ShebaHopeGrows.com/Hope-Reef-Advocate.

“I am delighted that we will be bringing SHEBA® Hope Advocate Program to Indonesia in 2023. There is nothing quite like seeing Hope Reef and the restoration of the surrounding reef with your very own eyes to appreciate how incredible coral reefs are. There is a breath-taking contrast between what starts out as a rubble field and the restored reef that it becomes and the enormity of the Hope Grows program. The team and I look forward to welcoming you all to Indonesia to be part of the magic!” said Philippa Mansell, Indonesia Program Lead, SHEBA®.

SHEBA® has sparked a global reef restoration movement when unveiling Hope Reef – its first coral reef restoration project in Makassar, Indonesia, in 2021. Hope Reef is part of SHEBA® Hope Grows global campaign, created to restore the beauty in our oceans. The search for its Hope Advocate is a continuation of the successful coral restoration efforts seen in Indonesia.

Since Hope Reef began, coral growth has increased from less than 2% to over 70% and fish populations have increased by 300%. 900,000 coral fragments have been planted using 60,000 reef stars. Successfully restored 80,000 sqm of coral reef globally, the program utilizes handmade reef star structures connected underwater to form the core of the Mars Assisted Reef Restoration System. The reef stars are handmade in the local communities using locally available materials.

Restoring coral reefs is something that Mars has been working on for the past 15 years. Through the SHEBA® Hope Grows campaign, the company has committed to restoring over 185,000 sqm of coral reefs globally by 2029. The program is now active in 30 reef sites around the world in 7 countries.

