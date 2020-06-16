“Sheena Halili announces she is becoming a mother”

Sheena Halili took to social media to announce that she is pregnant.

Sheena Halili is becoming a mother. The actress made the revelation upon posting her baby bump on social media over the weekend.

“And now we’re three! #13weeks,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The husband of the actress, Jeron Manzanero, also took to social media to share the exciting news.

“Let me tell you about a story on why your parents looked like this when we first saw you. Well, it was the worst of times and the best of times,” Jeron wrote, addressing his future child in his post.

He further explained, “Worst of times, because, well, there’s #Covid19 and all the humans in the world are #quarantined. You can google it up, or you’ll eventually learn it in your History class. So, yeah, pretty much everyone’s bummed out about it. Best of times, well, because God gave us you! As early as now, you already mean the world to me!”

Sheena and Jeron got married in February 2020.