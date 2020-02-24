“Sheena Halili ties the knot with non-showbiz boyfriend”

Sheena Halili exchanged wedding vows with her non-showbiz fiance, Jeron Manzanero, in a star-studded ceremony at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City on Sunday.

Sheena Halili has tied the knot.

The actress exchanged wedding vows with her non-showbiz fiance, Jeron Manzanero, in a star-studded ceremony at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City on Sunday, photos circulating online show.

Kapamilya stars Regine Velasquez, Arjo Atayde, Jolina Magdangal, Julius Babao, and Kim Molina were among those in attendance.

Other guests include Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo, Maine Mendoza, Camille Prats Glaiza de Castro, Katrina Halili, Joyce Pring, Juancho Trivino, and Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto.

Sheena first met Jeron after assistant director Carlo Kanu set them up on a blind date. At that time, Jeron was still studying law in the United States, so their first few dates were all done only electronically, either through FaceTime or Skype.

After two months of merely seeing each other through their screens, the two finally met, on the same night Jeron arrived in the Philippines. The couple has been inseparable since.

Sheena and Jeron got engaged in August 2018, a year after they made their relationship public.