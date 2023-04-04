SHEIN CELEBRATES THE 2023 FESTIVAL SEASON WITH AMERICAN COUNTRY SINGER AND SONGWRITER PRISCILLA BLOCK

Capsule collection features looks straight from the country star’s own festival wardrobe

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, SHEIN, is gearing up for festival season and is thrilled to announce today its latest capsule collection with American country singer-songwriter Priscilla Block. A fan of the brand, Priscilla has curated an apparel collection just in time to take the stage for her festival appearances.

The SHEIN x Priscilla Block collection is inspired by the singer’s personal style and features the exact looks she’ll be wearing during her Stagecoach and Hangout Music Fest performances this year. From rhinestone fringe, neon colors to classic denim styles, the collection includes 90 pieces offered in size XS to 4XL that perfectly encapsulates the country star’s very own festival wardrobe.

“Working with SHEIN has been such a fun and exciting experience for me,” said country star sensation, Priscilla Block. “I’ve been a fan of the brand for some time now, so it’s really cool to curate my first-ever fashion collection with SHEIN. I wanted to choose pieces that anyone could wear, no matter their shape or size. We’ve taken the classic country styles I love the most and added my own sassy-glam twist to create a real country-meets-city chick vibe. I know it’ll have everyone who wears it feeling like a star, whether you’re partying on a boat with friends or wanting to be best dressed this festival season! Shopping hasn’t always been easy for me especially when it comes to sizing and affordability. With this collection I can say that I am so proud of the final outcome and can’t wait for you to be the most confident you this season!”

No stranger to the fashion scene, Priscilla Block brings a country flair with a modern edge to SHEIN’s already impressive online retail platform. The SHEIN x Priscilla Block 90-piece festival collection is all under $40 and is available for purchase starting today, Monday, April 3rd, at us.shein.com.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit SHEIN.com.

About Priscilla Block

Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting and catchy melodies. Her gregarious personality and engaging stage presence has captured fans across the U.S. and abroad. Pegged as an “Artist to Watch” by virtually every major Country music media outlet (including Amazon Music, PANDORA, Spotify, CMT, The Boot, MusicRow, HITS, Sounds Like Nashville, Country Now, Music Mayhem and more,) Priscilla’s honest and upfront approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed “the Block Party sound.”

Priscilla became the first Country music act to break from the social media platform, TikTok, and has quickly developed a rabid fanbase with songs like “Thick Thighs,” “PMS” and “Just About Over You.” Since the release of her fan-favorite track “Just About Over You,” the song peaked both the iTunes Country and All-Genre song charts, was named one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020, reached Top 15 on country radio and garnered Priscilla her first RIAA Platinum Certification. She has surpassed more than 500 million digital streams and counting with tracks like “Just About Over You,” “Wish You Were the Whiskey,” “I Bet You Wanna Know,” and Top 25 charting hit, “My Bar,” all featured on her major label debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, which was included on The New York Times‘ list of “Best Albums of 2022.”

Originally from Raleigh, NC, Priscilla moved to Nashville to pursue music shortly after high school. In Nashville, the affable, hardworking, student of life worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, then a chance encounter with her idol – Taylor Swift – was the sign she needed to dive all the way in on her music. Since busting onto the Country music scene in 2022, Priscilla has made several national TV appearances including The Kelly Clarkson Show, ELLEN and The Tamron Hall Show. She has also been featured in notable publications such as The New York Times, Billboard, USA Today Network, PEOPLE Magazine, among others.