SHEIN Launches Global Integrated Marketplace

New platform will host local businesses and international third-party sellers in addition to SHEIN-branded apparel suppliers

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN, the global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, today announced the launch of its global integrated marketplace. SHEIN Marketplace, which the company introduced in Brazil last month, will launch next in the U.S. before rolling out to other global markets. The platform will host local and international third-party sellers on the SHEIN site alongside SHEIN-branded apparel products, as the company expands to meet increasing demands for product variety.

SHEIN Marketplace will allow sellers to access SHEIN’s real-time insights and learn from the company’s on-demand production and demand measurement capabilities. Through use of this unique model for over a decade, SHEIN has been providing cost savings and competitive pricing for its customers. Sellers will further benefit from access to SHEIN’s extensive customer base, a seamless process for product fulfillment, and SHEIN’s global brand marketing and social channel exposure.

SHEIN Marketplace sellers will agree to and be bound by SHEIN’s Marketplace Services Agreement and Policies, which include a Code of Conduct and policies and terms protecting the customer experience.

“SHEIN is committed to delivering the best shopping experience for customers and empowering the communities where we operate while doing so,” said Sky Xu, Chief Executive Officer of SHEIN. “By bringing new sellers onto SHEIN Marketplace that are aligned with our vision of making the beauty of fashion to all, we are creating increased value for our customers while enabling local businesses to grow with us.”

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEINgroup.com.