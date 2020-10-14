SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ASX-listed technology start-up Shekel Brainweigh (ASX: SBW) has played a key role in the launch of a Capsule store for Casino Groups Monoprix, in France.



Shekel Brainweigh (ASX: SBW) Smart Shelves for Autonomous Retail Drive Casino Groupe New Automated Store in Paris

Group Casino, known for its capacity to innovate, is offering a new digital shopping experience to thrive to meet new customer expectations. At Monoprix headquarters in Clichy, the Group is testing its latest innovative concept: an automated store based on artificial intelligence.

No need to download an app or to hold a company badge to enter the box, what the client needs is a simple credit card. The customer scans it to enter the store. Technologies deployed allow the customer to shop easily and efficiently. In this store, the customer can enter, take the products they want and go out without going through a cashier system. A weighing technology based on IoT, developed by Shekel Brainweigh, allows the store to identify the products the customer has taken. The customer then needs to validate their basket to exit the store.

On the launch, Shekel Brainweigh Australia Manager Danny Nadri said: “It is exciting for Shekel Brainweigh that our AI-driven Product Aware smart shelves are driving this world first trial.”

“Autonomous shopping and checkout experiences are the way of the future. We have experienced similar interest in Australia for autonomous shopping, and we look forward to introducing similar product trials in the future.”

This 18sqm store offers more than 300 products, chosen among the best sales of Monop’. It mainly is snacking and hygiene products, available 24/7. They are targeting clients who need to buy something to eat quickly or to shop when traditional stores are closed.

For now, it is being tested with the Monop’ banner and is accessible to Monoprix employees. It will be set-up in a location opened to the public by the end of the year. Discussions are ongoing with places like airports, hospitals or company headquarters.

A video of the Capsule in action can be viewed here: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6721476539243876352/

