Shenyang Zhongjie, one of the first batch of pilot pedestrian streets in China, is officially opened.

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Shenyang Zhongjie, one of the first batch of pilot pedestrian streets in China, officially pierces its veil in recent days. The brand-new Zhongjie pedestrian street shows its amazing appearance in front of tourists from all over the world.



Shenhe District, located in the core area of Shenyang, is an important commercial port and logistics distribution center in northern China. Shenyang Zhongjie, the first commercial pedestrian street in China, has a history of nearly 400 years. It is the epitome and business name card of the development of Shenyang’s commercial trade industry.

In December 2018, Shenyang Zhongjie, as the only representative of Northeast China, together with 11 pedestrian streets including Wangfujing in Beijing were listed as the first batch of national level pedestrian street renovation and upgrading pilot projects by the Ministry of Commerce. At the same time, Wuai and Nanta, which are famous in Northeast Asia, are the largest wholesale markets of small commodities and shoes in Chinese cities, and their commodities are sold to South Korea, Russia, Mongolia and other countries and regions.

Shenhe District is the central urban area of Shenyang, and it is the origin of the 2300-year history of Shenyang City construction. Shenhe is the financial center, business gathering area and cultural tourism core area of Shenyang. It is known as “The birthplace of one dynasty, and the capital of two generations of Emperors”, and it is the core support of Shenyang as a national historical and cultural city.

In recent years, focusing on integrating into the “Domestic and international Dual Circular development pattern” and combining with the geographical advantages and industrial characteristics of Shenhe, the city has focused on the development of three major industries, including finance, commercial trade, and cultural tourism. Especially, the city has highlighted the concept of “Cultural Empowerment”, implemented the “Culture Plus” strategy, strengthened the thinking of “Industrial Chain”, and initially formed a “New pattern of cultural tourism industry integrated development, which is prospering tourism with culture, promoting business with tourism and cultivating culture with business” with the core idea of “comprehensive protection and utilization of Shengjing imperial city”.