Shenzhen expects companies from nearly 100 countries and regions at the city’s first major business event of 2023 next week

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Companies from approximately 100 overseas countries and regions are eager to travel to China for business following COVID-19 testing requirements lifting in and around the country.

As a highly influential trade fair in the automotive industry, Automechanika Shanghai – Shenzhen Edition will welcome these participants to the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center from 15 to 18 February 2023. The platform is a gateway for marketing, trade, information exchange and education. Therefore, its return sends a clear signal that the country is ready for business.

While Shenzhen is not the show’s usual home, the special edition waves in a resurgence of exhibition activity for key industries. The city is a core part of China’s strategic opening up; its dynamic and innovative nature, coupled with the Greater Bay Area’s worldly position, means that the region will further increase its influence on a global scale. As a result, Automechanika Shanghai is in an ideal environment to kick-start international trade and economic globalisation between China and the rest of the world.

This year, the show will host approximately 3,500 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions, including Canada, Mainland China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, Taiwan, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK and the US. Many are leveraging the platform to expand their influence in the domestic market, find new customers, and for some, meet with clients for the first time in-person since 2019.

ABT, Autel, AUTOBACS, Baturu, Carzone, CELETTE, CHAOLI, China Changan, Chuhang Technology, Continental, CRRC, CSIC, Dali, Doublestar, FAWER, Festool, Kuaishou, PSA, Sensata, Shuangxing, TIANRUN, TotalEnergies, TOYOTA BOSHOKU (CHINA), VIE and Zynp Group make up a handful of leading brands exhibiting across 220,000 sqm of space.

As a whole, the automotive ecosystem is undergoing a massive transformation, with the influence of sustainability and connectivity heightening the demand for new energy vehicles and innovative mobility solutions alike. In this regard, the 17th edition will play into a unique way of presenting China’s transition, providing a platform for the supply chain to discuss trends and exchange the latest market information. Sectors that would benefit from attending the show include manufacturing, distribution, logistics and transportation, fleet operators, tech, data management and cloud-based solution providers, finance and insurance, recycling, and urban planners.

Across the four-days, 58 globally-recognised summits, conferences, forums and hands-on training activities are set to explore policy, technological transformation, vocational talent management and more. Topics will echo global industrial developments and explore the country’s ‘four new modernisations’ (electrification, intelligence, connectivity and sharing) and ‘dual carbon goals’ that are rapidly expanding the business environment. The events will headline some 200 speakers affiliated with brands leading the way in automotive transformation. A number will be held in an onsite-to-online hybrid format to enable global dialogues. Highlights include:

15 February 2023

International Summit of Connected-Vehicle Policies and Regulations 2022 (09:00 – 11:40)

International Automotive Congress 2022 (10:30 – 17:00)

Tomorrow’s Service & Mobility Summit 2022 – Analysis on the Development and Application of Connected Commercial Vehicles (13:30 – 17:00)

2022 China ( Shenzhen ) International Commercial Vehicle Parts Market Development Forum (13:30 – 16:30)

( ) International Commercial Vehicle Parts Market Development Forum (13:30 – 16:30) New Energy Vehicle Aftermarket Summit (13:30 – 16:10)

Guangdong Automobile Maintenance and Testing Industry Development Summit (14:00 – 17:00)

16 February 2023

Vehicle Electrification and Autonomous Vehicle Technology Forum 2023 (09:00 – 16:00)

New Energy Vehicle Battery, Motor and Electronic Control Maintenance Technical Training (09:30 – 12:00)

Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2022 (09:30 – 17:00)

Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance for a Greener Future Summit (13:20 – 16:00)

17 February 2023

Used Car Strategy and Development Forum 2022 (09:30 – 12:00)

New Energy Vehicle Power System Maintenance Technical Training (09:30 – 12:00)

REDBULL & Motorsport (11:00 – 11:30)

To find the full event rundown, please go to: www.automechanika-shanghai.com/events

Travelling to Automechanika Shanghai – Shenzhen Edition

The Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center is located in the Bao’an District of Shenzhen, with easy links to major transportation networks. Visitors travelling to the show by public transportation can take full advantage of the free bus and metro pass during the four-day period. The organisers will distribute the coupons to visitors with a valid exhibition badge at the South Lobby Information Desk.

Those attending from Hong Kong and Macau no longer need to provide a negative PCR test on arrival or departure.

For more information about Shenzhen, please visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com/arrival-stay

Automechanika Shanghai originates from Messe Frankfurt’s leading trade fair brand in the Mobility & Logistics cluster. Its portfolio holds an extensive network across 13 Automechanika events in the same amount of countries and regions around the world. The show is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint).

Please contact Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd at + 852 2802 7728, visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com or email auto@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com for further enquiries.