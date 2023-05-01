SHERATON BALI KUTA RESORT OFFERS THE ULTIMATE BALI SUNSET ESCAPE PACKAGE FOR TRAVELLERS

BALI, Indonesia, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Renowned for its legendary surf beach, warm hospitality, and recent plethora of new developed entertainment sites stretched along its shoreline, Kuta is a four-letter word that is familiar to the ears of those visiting the island of the Gods. Travellers can easily walk and explore more than the surface of what Kuta has to offer, from the newly built Kuta Beach Skate Park, Pasar Seni Kuta, traditional Kuta Art Market, Beachwalk Shopping Centre, to Legian’s vibrant nightlife scenes.



The best sunset view experience at Sundowner Rooftop, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Nestled prominently in the heart of this vibrant neighbourhood, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort welcomes travellers with an irresistible stay package designed for travellers that seek for a memorable island holiday experience. The amazing deal, Bali Sunset Escape, offers guests the opportunity to stay longer and benefit from its series of unique offerings throughout their stay.

BALI SUNSET ESCAPE PACKAGE

Daily buffet breakfast for two

One-time complimentary buffet dinner for two

One-time complimentary sunset drinks for two at Sundowner Rooftop

Complimentary spa credit worth of AUD 10 with a minimum spend of AUD 36++

Complimentary resort activities for kids and adult

20% off on Food and Beverage

Bali Sunset Escape package is available for reservations with a minimum stay of three (3) consecutive nights, with rates starting from AUD 230++ per room per night from the Guest Room category. Guests looking to stay longer can save more and earn more benefits. Reservations can be made through https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dpsks-sheraton-bali-kuta-resort/overview/

“Bali Sunset Escape offers our guests the opportunity to stay at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort longer and discover the range of unique offerings that makes up the ultimate Bali holiday, from stunning sunsets, delicious cuisines, to fun activities for all ages in Kuta,” says Ashley Lai, Cluster General Manager of Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort.