Sheraton Surabaya Rings in the Holiday Season with A Joyful Christmas Tree Lighting and Delightful Hampers

From an exuberant Christmas tree lighting celebration in the newly renovated palatial lobby to delectable hampers from La Patisserie combined with Azarine’s skincare collection, here are the best things to enjoy in Surabaya’s chicest hotel.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This festive season, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers is all set with a series of exquisite hampers, namely “Joyous Christmas Gifts.” All guests can choose a hampers selection filled with various La Patisserie’s sweet treats. Such as pralines, pastries, and macaroons; La Patisseries’ alluring signature fragrance “Begin”, combined with authentic Javanese beverages “Wedang uwuh”, and a skincare set by a well-known local brand, Azarine.



Christmas Hampers La Patisserie by Sheraton Surabaya in collaboration with Azarine Cosmetics

Towards the end of every year, dining orders at the Sheraton Surabaya’s flagship restaurant constantly increase during lunch and dinner. Usually, the guests gather to exchange gifts with their closest ones. This year, Sheraton Surabaya presents a set of well-crafted, elegant hampers collections to ease and save the guests’ time in finding the perfect, suitable hampers. “This year, we are not only focused on providing hampers for the hotel guests to send to their colleagues or relatives, but we are also providing simple hampers options which we hope can become their gift for others. So, our guests don’t have to search everywhere to find suitable hampers. They can buy gifts here and exchange gifts here as well,” said Birgitta Mone, Director of Marketing Communication – Complex Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers dan Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya.

Beyond celebrating the joyous of Christmas, a series of hampers in collaboration with Azarine, namely the La Patisserie X Azarine Holiday Hampers, are designed to be an ideal gift for the unforgettable New Year’s moments event. “We perceive Azarine as a local brand that expands worldwide. Just as the Sheraton brand’s vision to be The World Gathering Place, we hope this collaboration could uplift our brand image widely and internationally as an ideal soiree place,” added Birgitta. The La Patisserie X Azarine Holiday Hampers offers guests a set of two flavors of low-calorie pastries, a bottle of bath salt, and Azarine’s best products wrapped in exquisite rattan boxes with tilly to accentuate.

A dazzling Christmas celebration in the majestic lobby area

After two months of limited renovation access around the Lobby area, Sheraton Surabaya is ready to tune in to the festive celebration and has embellished itself exquisitely. The gleaming array of Christmas decorations, such as a Christmas tree with lights and hot air balloons soaring up to the hotel ceiling, enticed and captivated the bliss surrounding the Lobby area. A Christmas Tree Lighting event was held in the newly renovated lobby area on December 1st, 2022, to inaugurate the holiday season. The event’s highlight was the remarkable performances by Simply Choir Surabaya, who performed around seven Christmas pop songs to the hotel guests.

Among the delightful Christmas decoration in the fresh look of the new lobby, guests can now easily spot the beautiful cake and pastry shop, La Patisserie. Previously a part of the restaurant area, La Patisserie has now been expanded and become one of the icons of Sheraton Surabaya. La Patisserie is ready to pamper guests with a “sweet tooth” with its wide selection of the best cakes and pastries, equipped with a luxurious room that invites guests to relax. “We welcome everyone to spend quality time with family and relatives while enjoying our best cake selections, pastries, desserts, and macaroons in our flagship outlet, La Patisserie. No special moment is complete without holiday dishes, so we complement our best desserts with exquisite Christmas decorations and festivities to brighten up your day,” said Birgitta.

Following the revamp of the lobby area, the Sheraton Surabaya will undergo further transformations in some significant areas next year. The renovation will include Deluxe Rooms, Royal Suite, and Presidential Suite, as well as a ballroom, spa, and fitness center.

