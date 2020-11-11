“Sheryn Regis on becoming a dual citizen: ‘I’m planning to stay here for good’”

Sheryn Regis talks about hosting her first cooking and singing show.

After revealing her battle with thyroid cancer and returning to the country earlier this year, singer Sheryn Regis is happy to say that she has decided to call the Philippines her home again after almost a decade of living in Houston, Texas where she migrated to with her family in 2010.

“I’m planning to stay here for good at konti-konting pabalik sa US kasi dual citizen na ako. Makapagtrabaho na ako dire-diretso dito sa Pilipinas,” she shared during the Phoenix SUPER LPG’s Kalderoke: The Singing and Cooking Showdown mediacon held last November 10.

While spending home quarantine these past few months, Sheryn said she has learned a lot about herself. “Ako ang na-learn ko na marunong pala akong magtimpla ng pagkain. Na-learn ko na patient pala ako talaga na maghintay kasi as a performer napaka-boring pag wala kang ginagawa eh. Patient ako and I’ learned to be more faithful and prayerful,” she said.

But Sheryn admitted that performing without an audience in a new normal set up has had an effect on her. “Bilang performer, pag kumakanta ako, dun ako kumukuha ng lakas at saka inspiration sa audience din. Kaya nabawasan ng konti ng 10% ang aking pagka-performer,” she added.

As one of the hosts of the newest cooking and singing competition on the Kapamilya Channel starting this month, Sheryn said she feels blessed to have been chosen to host the show alongside co-host Wacky Kiray.

“I feel so honored that I’m part of this project ng ABS-CBN Foundation at Phoenix Super LPG Kalderoke nagtiwala talaga siya sa amin. Kasi nakikita nila singer ako hindi naman ako lagi nag-ho-host pero eto malaki ang tiwala nila sa akin dito. Thank you naman. Cooking and singing actually mahilig tayong mga Pinoy na kumanta while nagluluto tayo. Pero ako bilang singer aaminin ko mahirap siya actually. Hindi siya easy na gawain. Hindi siya biro kasi while bumibirit ka, yung niluluto mo kailangan bantayan mo at the same time. Challenging actually. In this competition may halong kaba at inspirasyon siyempre naman,” she said,

A self-confessed baker, Sheryn said she actually ended up turning her hobby into a business when she was still in the US. “Hobby na namin na every Christmas namimigay kami ng torta na Visayan mamon. Dati tina-try ko lang sa mga puti yung Sheryn’s torta. Actually naging business ko na yan. Sabi nila, ‘What is this? It’s like muffins.’ When they tasted it, sobrang nagustuhan nila yung parang Bisayang mamon. Kasi nag-be-bake ako,” she said.

Watch the Phoenix SUPER LPG’s Kalderoke: The Singing and Cooking Showdown starting November 14, 2020 at 8:30 am, on the Kapamilya Channel. Hosted by comedian Wacky Kiray and the “Crystal Voice of Asia” singer Sheryn Regis along with celebrity judges chef Rolando “Chef Lau” Laudico; actress, comedian, and singer, Tuesday Vargas; Star Music composer and songwriter, Jonathan Manalo; and Phoenix SUPER LPG’s Category Marketing Manager, Marc Salboro.

For more information, on Kalderoke: The Singing and Cooking Showdown, visit www.pnxsuperlpgkalderoke.ph.