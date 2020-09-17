“‘She’s the best’: Matteo Guidicelli proud of Sarah Geronimo’s lemon blueberry buttermilk cake”

Matteo Guidicelli again expressed how proud he is of his wife Sarah Geronimo’s baking skills.

On Instagram on Thursday, September 17, the actor shared a photo of a lemon blueberry buttermilk cake made by his wife, telling his fans and supporters that it “will blow your mind.”

His caption came with the hashtag, “#ShesTheBest.”

This isn’t the first time that Sarah has baked a cake for her husband.

Just last July, Matteo took to Instagram to share a snap of a Japanese souffle cheesecake prepared by his wife, and used the hashtag #proudhusband.

In 2016, Sarah enrolled in The Center for Asian Culinary Studies, a cooking school in San Juan whose graduates include Judy Ann Santos and Pia Wurtzbach.

Sarah and Matteo tied the knot in a secret civil wedding held in Taguig last February, after being together for more than six years.

In an Instagram Live broadcast with G3 San Diego, Matteo said every single day he spends with Sarah still feels like a dream.

“Every time we get off the car or every time we go to bed or every time we wake up or every time we have breakfast, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, it has happened after six years. We are actually driving a car together, having breakfast together. We have a home together. We have a future together,” he said. “It’s incredible.”