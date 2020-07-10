Shh! No talking inside LRT-1 trains, says LRMC

MANILA, Philippines — For now, passengers are not allowed to talk while inside the LRT-1 train, the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) said.

PASSENGER REMINDER: TALKING IS NOT ALLOWED ON THE TRAIN

Respiratory droplets ang isa sa mga karaniwang sanhi ng pagkalat ng COVID-19. Huwag makipag-usap sa katabing pasahero sa loob ng #LRT1. Ugaliin ang pagsusuot ng face mask at paggamit ng alcohol o sanitizer.#RideSafeOnLRT1 pic.twitter.com/4ldunIzqdD — Light Rail Manila Corporation (@officialLRT1) July 9, 2020

But the LRMC, in a tweet on Thursday, said that it was for the passengers’ safety, as it would lessen the risk of contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Respiratory droplets ang isa sa mga karaniwang sanhi ng pagkalat ng COVID-19,” the LRMC said in a tweet.

(Respiratory droplets is one of the causes of the spread of COVID-19).

“Huwag makipag-usap sa katabing pasahero sa loob ng LRT-1. Ugaliin ang pagsusuot ng face mask at paggamit ng alcohol o sanitizer,” the tweet further read.

(Do not talk next to the other passenger while inside the LRT-1. Make sure to wear your face mask, and use alcohol or sanitizer.)

As Metro Manila moved to less strict quarantine restrictions last June, the LRT-1 resumed partial operations, as it was allowed to only carry 10 to 12 percent of its passenger capacity.

To date, the Philippines has 51,754 COVID-19 cases, with 12,813 recoveries and 1,314 deaths.

