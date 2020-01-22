Shia LaBeouf Is Planning A Movie Based On The Life Of Kevin Abstract From Brockhampton

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 22, 2020

Actor, performance artist and occasional rapper Shia LaBeouf has written a screenplay based on the life of Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract, The FADER reports.

LaBeouf’s proposed film is called Minor Modifications and is a fictional work taking inspiration from Abstract’s life story. The script has appeared on The Black List, a site which ranks unmade Hollywood screenplays with buzz behind them.

“Based on the life of rapper Kevin Abstract, this biographical fiction follows a Texas teen as he struggles with identity, finding meaningful relationships, sexual fluidity, and his direction in life,” reads a description of the screenplay on The Black List.

Last year, LaBeouf wrote the screenplay for Honey Boy, based upon his childhood relationship with his father. LaBeouf starred in the film alongside Lucas Hedges and FKA twigs.

As Stereogum points out, LaBeouf and Abstract have history together. According to Abstract, LaBeouf has been hosting group therapy sessions at Abstract’s house.

“I became friends with one of my idols and heroes recently, Shia LaBeouf,” Abstract told GQ.

“Every Friday at my house, we do this thing called Friday therapy. I invite a bunch of artists from L.A., and we sit in my kitchen. It could be 40 people. One by one, we go in a circle and say what our week looked like. It’s taught me a lot.

“To sit there and talk with people around the same age, it’s just inspiring. Shia guides the sessions. He’s 10 years older than me, so the advice he has is fucking crazy. He was born in L.A, grew up on TV. He fucked up a lot – the most. It’s really healthy to have someone like that in my life.”

“Shia is a hobbyist in a way where he’ll just start rapping. Then he’s also an incredible actor, a real performer. I’m attracted to the idea of that, just losing myself and becoming someone else and then going back to myself.”