ShibRWD: Is Excited to Announce Its Recent Listing on CoinMarketCap and Crypto.comShibRWD

New York, New York – Newsfile Corp. – 23 December 2021 – ShibRWD ($SRWD), is pleased to update the community about its recent listing on CoinMarketCap & Crypto.com.

ShibRWD

ShibRWD, a 100% community-driven token, is looking to bring real value for the investors and further expand & empower the SHIB Ecosystem. ShibRWD has been able to grow and strengthen the ecosystem established by the Shiba Inu community: a project built on the foundation of community involvement.

ShibRWD has created a token which generates dividends in the form of reflections in the Shiba Inu Token. Through the execution of a 12% tax on every transaction, purchase, sale and transfers, the $SRWD holders are rewarded with 4% reflections in $SHIB..

$SRWD is supporting the $SHIB community. The smart contract hardcoded in the DNA of ShibRWD token, has purchased in excess of $100,000 since the day of token launch, December 17th 2021 at 9AM PST. These transactions can be found on etherscan at the following link: https://etherscan.io/tokentxns?a=0xded052b7d7faed8503156798a9eabd827d07c3f5.

The team’s goal for this project is to reach a minimum purchase of $1,000,000 per day of $SHIB from the open market as it increases the number of $SRWD investors and distributes the $SHIB dividend purchased to holders, thereby increasing the price of $SHIB and reducing the circulating number of tokens, hence increasing the value of their reflections.

The Founding Members:

The team behind the success of ShibRWD is not anonymous. The team members are fully doxed and KYC Verification. They have the requisite experience and track record to develop, launch and promote successful crypto-related projects.

Co-Founded by Mr. Calvin Sanchez (KYC VERIFIED), a fintech expert, the team members have come together to build an ecosystem where every community member is uplifted and valued.

The other Co-Founder is Mr. Amir Shoolestani (KYC VERIFIED), founder of a successful social media influencer marketing company with a Masters in Engineering.

The Current purchasing options for ShibRWD ($SRWD) Token:

Uniswap:

Token Contract Address: 0xa518c9f3724cced4715e6813858dc2ce9b21ed78

Flooz.trade:

https://www.flooz.trade/wallet/0xa518c9f3724cced4715e6813858dc2ce9b21ed78

Social Media Accounts:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shib_reward

Telegram: https://t.me/shibrwd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shibrewards

Media Contact:

Company: ShibRWD

Contact Name: Calvin Sanchez

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.shibrwd.com/