Shindig is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Real Networking Through Ad-Hoc, Flexible Discussions With Its Shindig Virtual Events Platform

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the global virtual events market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Shindig with the 2021 Global Virtual Events New Product Innovation Award. The company’s virtual events platform allows hosts and attendees to conduct ad-hoc, flexible discussions that users can create themselves with whom they want at will. Shindig’s “work the room” networking functionality enables event participants to launch natural conversations with the specific individuals they want to network with and seamlessly add others to these conversations. The Virtual Backstage feature enables admins to prepare speakers and check their audio and video before bringing them onto the stage, averting all the “can you hear me?” moments that mar other virtual event productions. It also enables hosts to open the floor like a town hall and accept questions or contributions from any audience participants of up to several thousand on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Shindig Events platform supports real networking, enabling participants to navigate conversations, scan the room, find people of interest easily, and seize the moment to make a connection through messaging, video chat, and more. The platform allows creative event hosts to deliver exceptional virtual experiences for their attendees. The platform supports various applications and use cases, including:

Multi-day, multi-session virtual conferences

Virtual watercooler/meeting places for remote teams

Better client success trainings

All-hands meetings

Virtual town halls

Galas, awards, high stakes presentations

Marketing activations, product launches, press events

The Shindig platform innovates and executes events reliably, attracting event hosts from all sectors, ranging from government to education to entertainment. With its ease of use, customization, flexibility, and rich interaction capabilities, the Shindig platform represents the quintessential solution for organizations to connect and build relationships with and for their core audiences.

According to Robert Arnold, a collaboration industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, “The company recently enabled the First Lady of the United States to address a hybrid conference and facilitated all ensuing discussions among virtual participants. In summer, 2021, it enabled Rihanna to invite 4,000 fans to a SavageX Pride Celebration with multiple performances and other special guests.”

The Shindig platform delivers efficient, inclusive, high quality event experiences as demand for multi-session and hybrid events increases. The customizable Virtual Lobby supports multi-session and hybrid events, providing a venue between sessions that allow audience participants to gather and network while simultaneously browsing an interactive program guide to determine the session to attend next. Critically important, it enables organizers of hybrid events to avoid losing their online audiences to “dead air” in the live streams between in-person presentations and empowers in-person audiences on their mobile phones to network with virtual attendees on their home or office computers.

Other benefits of the virtual events platform include:

Access to guest list and customization options, including consents, RSVPs, backgrounds, reminders, splash pages, and metadata.

Easy integration with an organization’s event technology stack, enabling customers to enrich their event content and data capture.

Delivers highly engaging and memorable experiences for participants and more business value for event organizers.

Dynamic and custom calls to action (CTA) encourage audience participation and input, and enables hosts to learn more about their audience for experience continuity.

Allow participants to interact without disrupting their listening or viewing experience.

Participants can join from anywhere, even on mobile devices.

“Shindig transforms the virtual events space with memorable online experiences based on its sophisticated, long-term deep understanding of what customers want from in-person events,” noted Arnold. “The Shindig platform enables flexible, ad-hoc events, and focuses on making each event uniquely-engaging, which sets it apart from the competition.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, use of the technology, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 1.210.477.8457

E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

About Shindig

Shindig has reinvented video conferencing to meet today’s demand for flexible dynamic experiences that enable all the rich complexity of in person events. Shindig’s patented “work the room” video chat and sophisticated production tools enable creation of memorable and productive virtual events that unleash all the efficiencies and advantages of online meetings with none of the typical drawbacks, and compromised engagement. Early adopters include Sheryl Sandberg, Accenture, Harvard, Hearst, Global Citizen, Macmillan, NOAA, SAP, SalesForce, WoltersKluwer and others.