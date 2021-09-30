Shipsy Embraces Future of Work, Announces Work From Home Indefinitely

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shipsy, a SaaS-based smart logistics management platform provider, announced that it’s now a remote-first organization. Shipsy’s talent pool can now indefinitely work from home (WFH).

According to research, remote working was gradually picking up pace at a global scale. Between 2005 and 2018, remote work grew by 173% and that by 2025 it was supposed to become a widely accepted reality. As much as 88% of global companies offered remote work for all their employees during COVID. Shipsy is one such organization. The pandemic drove businesses to accept this future of work five years early.

Having said that, to foster innovation and collaboration, Shipsy is opening hot desks across the country for Shipsians to get together as and when needed. The organization will be leveraging coworking and on-demand workspaces to provide employees with state-of-the-art office environments.

“Remote working is a reality now. Employers can no longer expect people to follow conventional work schedules and norms. We are crafting modern policies that enable our people to work from the location of their choice. Access to advanced collaboration tools and superior connectivity are rapidly eliminating stigmas associated with WFH and virtual hiring,” says Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder, Shipsy.

Since the beginning of this year, and despite movement restrictions, Shipsy has been scaling up its hiring operations across India, the Middle East and the US. The development is critical to support the organization’s hyper-growth momentum and its aggressive plans to expand across geographies.

“We have increased our workforce by more than 25% this year via efficient remote onboarding and engagement operations. Having said that, we understand that preferences vary when it comes to working from home or office. Hence, we will also ensure our people have access to a proper physical office setup on-demand,” Chokshi added.

Shipsy’s smart logistics management platform empowers global businesses to optimize, automate, track, and simplify end-to-end supply chain operations. Founded in 2015 in Gurugram, the company leverages AI and big data to design and develop low-code SaaS solutions to improve operational efficiency across industries. The brand has recently set its regional headquarters in Dubai. Last year the company raised $6M in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and existing investor Info Edge.

