SHKP’s mega residential leasing flagship TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON is scheduled to launch in the second half of 2023

HONG KONG, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the introduction of Hong Kong’s new immigration policy for top talents, the demand for quality rental options tailor-made for young professionals has increased dramatically. With its forward-looking development strategy, Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP)’s (0016.HK) young professionals residential leasing brand, “TOWNPLACE”, will debut its new mega flagship property in the second half of 2023 in West Kowloon. TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON boasts convenient location near the High Speed Railway and Airport Line Stations. Furthermore, it is Hong Kong’s first large-scale “Aparthotel”, offering daily to monthly flexible leasing terms and modern hospitality on demand. TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON strives to become the most sought-after high quality living for young professionals.

Strategically located in West Kowloon with convenient connectivity to both the Mainland and abroad

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON is only a stone’s throw away from the MTR Nam Cheong Station, with instant connection to the Hong Kong West Kowloon railway station, Airport Express and other key transport networks, and proximate to two of the tallest skyscrapers in the world – the ICC, ifc and the vibrant CBD area.

The buzzing new West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) is shaping up to be a hive of outstanding creative activities. Led by the recent openings of the stunning M+ and Hong Kong Palace Museum, the district has become a thriving destination for young professionals to gather and be inspired by both modern and ancient ideas alike. With the Government’s full support for the development of the West Kowloon Business District, SHKP’s large-scale integrated commercial project atop the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High Speed Railway is expected to be completed in 2025, comprising grade-A offices with an area of approximately 2.6 million square feet. In combination with ICC, West Kowloon district is set to become a dynamic business, leisure and transportation hub with fantastic connections to the Mainland and international destinations. TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, as part of SHKP’s integrated development of the district, will advance Hong Kong’s plan to attract young talent to the city.

“Aparthotel” ⁠— a brand new quality leasing model with a modern twist, creates an exclusive living experience for young professionals

Young professionals pursue a premium quality, flexible lifestyle and valuable socializing experiences. TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON innovatively introduces “Aparthotel”, a hybrid short and long term leasing model, with flexible rental periods ranging from days to months, with hotel service on demand options. The hotel offers personalised living concepts for young professionals, coupled with high quality facilities and a panoramic view of Victoria Harbour, creating an all-round quality rental experience for this cohort.

A wide range of facilities, creating an exclusive ecosystem for young professionals

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON is a mega landmark within SHKP’s West Kowloon Development Blueprint. It has innovatively transformed the traditional rental model of a stand-alone living space into an all-in-one pull-in experience repositories for young professionals.

TOWNPLACE has also partnered with many international and local brands to offer exclusive brand experiences, provide opportunities for their residents to meet like-minded friends and spark innovative ideas, creating a TOWNPLACE Community full of opportunities and possibilities. It has a convenient and efficient integrated ecosystem with a wide range of facilities and services, providing a one-stop shop for socialising, dining, entertainment and well-being.

About TOWNPLACE

Established in 2019, “TOWNPLACE” is a ground-breaking residential leasing brand of Sun Hung Kai Properties, targeting young professionals to provide a flexible and dynamic living experience. Residents of the twin properties, TOWNPLACE SOHO and TOWNPLACE KENNEDY TOWN, can enjoy new flexi-leasing options of Serviced, Furnished and Unfurnished apartments with branded furniture and lease terms as short as one month up to yearly options.

“TOWNPLACE” highlights its human-centric approach in curating a personalised living experience, and further develops a new way of living for young professionals. The new mega landmark, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, with the market’s first modern “Aparthotel” concept, will be launched in the second half of 2023.

“TOWNPLACE” is the first to introduce the unique Community concept into the market which connects residents closely to help expand their social and professional networks. By meeting like-minded neighbours in the TOWNPLACE Community, friendships are developed and a sharing economy emerges. TOWNPLACE is more than a place to live.

