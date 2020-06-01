SHL Accelerates High-Quality Tech Hiring Through A New Remote, AI-Driven Solution

Increase your tech candidate pool and reduce time to hire through the rigorous science of SHL combined with the AI of Aspiring Minds

MINNEAPOLIS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SHL, the market leader in talent innovation, today launched its Technology Hiring Solution to help customers automate and seamlessly scale the tech hiring process, all in a secure, remote environment that accounts for the current COVID-19 reality and beyond.

Attracting and hiring talent in the tech industry has never been more challenging. Traditional recruiting is not effective, as resumes and CVs alone are not a valid measure of skill and potential. Quality talent requires remote assessment, faster offers, and an engaging candidate experience.

In fact, today more than 90% of candidates for tech roles typically have multiple offers on the table. SHL’s new solution addresses this reality by cutting hiring time in half and increasing the candidate pool by 45% over traditional methods.

“Our Tech Hiring Solution offers the most valid and relevant assessment tools available to evaluate coding and technical skills, ” said Jora Gill, SHL’s Chief Digital Officer. “We use artificial intelligence and data-driven insights to ensure you never miss out on the best tech talent, and your candidates enjoy an immersive and branded hiring experience.”

SHL’s Tech Hiring Solution combines 40 years of assessment science with the innovative artificial intelligence of its recent acquisition, Aspiring Minds, to ensure the fastest and most efficient hiring for these highly sought-after roles.

The solution goes beyond what most coding simulations can produce, allowing employers to evaluate the candidate based on four rubric parameters – programming ability, programming practices, runtime complexity, and functional correctness. This provides visibility into the candidate’s skill level beyond the traditional pass-or-fail method.

“You may have a candidate who makes one keystroke error but is brilliant in every other way,” said Himanshu Aggarwal, SHL Chief Growth Officer. “In a highly competitive market for technical skill, it is important to capture every eligible and gifted candidate there is — our solution makes that possible.”

