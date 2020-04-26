Shop online with SSI Group brands

AS we continue to be under the extended enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the SSI Group values the needs of its customers at this time. Although our physical stores are still temporarily closed, we have opened our online operations for select brands in order to allow our customers to shop some of their favorite essentials while in the comfort and safety of their homes, through lush.com.ph and beautybar.com.ph.

You may place your orders for all your Lush essentials on lush.com.ph for the duration of the ECQ and enjoy free shipping for a minimum order of P2,500. As of April 8, 2020, Lush is able to process and ship orders within Metro Manila and provincial customers within Luzon starting April 20. Orders previously placed from March 13 onwards will be prioritized accordingly.

If you need to stock up on your skincare and personal care essentials, or just feel like treating yourselves, Beauty Bar has got you covered. BeautyBar.com.ph is now fulfilling online orders throughout Luzon.

Product inquiries may be directed to custserv@beautybar.com.ph

For any questions or concerns, the customer service portals remain open through any of the official social media channels or through email via customerservice@ssigroup.com.ph.

The SSI Group’s food brands such as Shake Shack, SaladStop! and Marks & Spencer Food have resumed operations for select stores and pop-ups that accept orders for takeout and delivery.

Starting April 14, SaladStop! stores in Burgos Circle, Central Square, Glorietta 2, Greenhills, Power Plant Mall, and Salcedo Village will be open to accept delivery and takeout orders only. Delivery orders may be placed via FoodPanda and GrabFood.

You may also order your Marks & Spencer Food favorites and have them delivered to your home. Simply email your preferred store to place an order and to arrange delivery: Email: marksandspencer.eastwood@rgoc.com.ph, marksandspencer.rockwell@rgoc.com.ph and marksandspencer.centralsquare@rgoc.com.ph

