“‘Shop & Share’ initiative of Angel Locsin provides COVID-19 testing for arrested jeepney drivers”

Angel Locsin thanked those who supported the ‘Shop & Share’ initiative.

Angel Locsin took to Instagram to extend her gratitude to those who supported the “Shop & Share” initiative, which aims to provide COVID-19 mass testing for the marginalized sector in the country.

On Friday, June 26, Angel shared that among those who benefited from the said initiative was Elmer Cordero, the elderly jeepney driver who was exposed to the virus in detention after he was arrested for staging a protest alongside five other jeepney drivers.

It can be recalled that Angel was also one of the celebrities who appealed for the release of Mang Elmer and his group who organized a demonstration earlier this month to call for the jeepney operations to resume and to seek relief goods from the government.

“Dahil sa pagsuporta nyo sa Shop and Share, natulungan nyo po sila Tatay na kasama sa grupo ng jeepney drivers at operators na na-expose sa COVID-19 upang makapagpa-test sa Red Cross noong Miyerkules,” Angel posted on her Instagram page on Friday.

The actress added, “Marami pa po sa ating mga kababayan na tulad nila ang inyong matutulungan. Taos puso po ang aming pasasalamat. @shopandshareph.”

Angel launched the website of “Shop & Share” on June 1 which auctions pre-loved items of celebrities to raise funds for mass testing.

“We would like to revisit the idea of artists coming together and helping those who need it the most. This time, with the funds we raise, we would like to purchase test kits and allow testing opportunities for the poorer sectors in the hopes of helping out in the efforts to provide mass testing in the country,” Angel said upon announcing she would be spearheading the said initiative.